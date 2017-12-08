Marianas Variety

Fri, 08 Dec 2017

Diver missing

07 Dec 2017
By Bryan Manabat - bryan@mvariety.com - Variety News Staff

AS of 3 p.m., Wednesday, the Department of Public Safety, the Department of Fire and Emergency and Medical Services and the U.S. Coast Guard were still searching for a 35-year-old diver, Kil Jun Min.

DPS public information officer Lt. Jason Tarkong said the diver was taking pictures on the “tabletop” at Hidden Beach in Talafofo when a rogue wave pulled him into the rough waters on Tuesday at 3:31 p.m.

Tarkong said the diver was last seen floating in the waters east of the beach.

Kil Jun Min works for a local dive shop and is 5’9” tall, weighs 185-200 lbs., and was wearing a blue shirt and blue shorts, Tarkong said.

DPS launched a rescue boat at the location and was assisted by the DFEMS Search and Rescue unit and a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter.

Rough waters at Hidden Beach in Talafofo where Kil Jun Min was taking photos when a wave struck him, Tuesday afternoon. DFEMS photo

The search called off at 7:44 p.m. on Tuesday and continued on Wednesday, DPS said.

DPS Commissioner Robert Guerrero, who was at the search command post on Wednesday, told Variety that a 35-man search team was on the ground.

He said the inter-agency search party consisted of DPS personnel, Boating Safety, ports police, DFEMS, and the U.S. Coast Guard.

DFEMS public information officer Derek Gersonde said on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m., Rescue 1 from the Susupe Fire Station responded to the location and conducted a cliff-line search until operations ceased due to poor visibility.

On Wednesday, at 5:30 a.m., Gersonde said members of the DPS Boating Safety and DFEMS Search and Rescue Unit resumed the search on land and sea with assistance from the U.S. Coast Guard and Navy.

