Prosecutor: Witness in birth-tourism case has no US visa

ASSISTANT U.S. Attorney Eric O’Malley told the federal court that a potential witness in a birth-tourism case is without a valid U.S. visa.

He is seeking permission to obtain the testimony via a video-recorded deposition. The witness, he added, is a citizen of China and her testimony is an important part of the U.S. government’s case against the defendant, Sen Sun.

O’Malley said the witness has scant ability to support herself while awaiting trial, and the U.S. government’s ability to support her is extremely limited, and it may “expire before trial and will almost certainly do so if the case is prolonged or delayed.”

He said the U.S. government will take all reasonable steps to secure the witness’ appearance at trial, but in the event that she is unable to appear the U.S government has provided a notice to the defendant of the time and place that it intends to take her deposition.

The U.S. government has also provided discovery by which the defendant can conduct an effective cross-examination, O’Malley added.

On Wednesday, District Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona said a hearing on the prosecution’s motion will be held on Dec. 21, 2017 at 11 a.m.

According to the U.S. government, Sen Sun is an overstaying tourist who operated an unlicensed business that offered tour packages to the commonwealth for pregnant Chinese women seeking to give birth on U.S. soil.

Sun was charged with harboring aliens, unlawfully employing aliens, and money laundering.