‘Stay truthful, faithful to Constitution’

SAIPAN Mayor David M. Apatang joins the local community in celebrating CNMI Constitution Day today, Friday, with a message about truthfulness and faithfulness.

“We have learned from our past and will continue to calculate our future by staying true and remaining faithful to the principles that are embedded in our Constitution,” he said.

He encourages everyone to take a moment to remember their past leaders and citizens who worked hard to make the commonwealth “a true example of how dreams and plans come together; how they formed the very system of government and non-government enterprises to operate in harmony; and how we progressed along with an ever changing world led by powerful economies.”

He added, “We celebrate 39 years of living under our very own Constitution, a very important set of laws that every one of us who call the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands home has an obligation to abide by.”

Since the CNMI Constitution took effect on Jan. 9, 1978, the mayor said there have been many changes in the lives of the people.

Such changes, he added, have been influenced by the advancements happening in the world.

“This progress has prompted us to modify our Constitution to keep pace with the rest of the changing world,” he said.

“We have passed many crossroads along our journey that has taken us to where we are today, and along the way, we have made very responsible choices on which turns to take. But we have also seen many bumps and rough rides along the way.”

On Dec. 5, 1976, the delegates to the first NMI Constitutional Convention signed the islands’ Constitution.