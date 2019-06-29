DPW chief’s trip to South Korea ‘personal,’ not government-funded

DEPARTMENT of Public Works Secretary James Ada left for South Korea on June 21, Friday.

But Press Secretary Kevin Bautista said it was “a personal trip, and not funded by the [DPW] account or any account related to government operations.”

He said Ada is in South Korea in his personal capacity as district administrator of the CNMI Little League. He is there to support the players who are participating in a tournament, Bautista said.

He added that Ada filled out a personal leave form and delegated an acting secretary in his place.

Personal leave is afforded to every government employee through Office of Personnel Management regulations and U.S. Fair Labor Standards Act regulations, Bautista said.

Ada is scheduled to return to Saipan by June 30, Sunday.

In a memorandum dated June 18, Gov. Ralph DLG Torres named Thelma B. Inos, the Division of Energy director, as acting DPW secretary until Ada’s return.

On June 14, Finance Secretary David Atalig informed heads of executive departments and government activities that “all pre-approved travels outside the Commonwealth using general fund accounts” had been cancelled.