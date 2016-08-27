Northern Islands mayor wants share of MVA trust fund

NORTHERN Islands Mayor Jerome Aldan is unhappy with the “discriminatory public policy” of House Bill 19-165 which will allocate funds to two municipalities from the Marianas Visitors Authority trust fund.

In his comments on the bill, he told Speaker Ralph S. Demapan that his office “reserves the right to a cause of action over the inequitable and unfair practice of policy.”

Aldan said there’s “a glaring absence of the Northern Islands in the equitable and fair allocation of funds dedicated to the municipalities in the CNMI.”

Saipan Mayor David M. Apatang has also told lawmakers that Saipan should get a portion of the MVA trust fund for beautification programs and tourism enhancement projects.

Under the bill, which was introduced by Rota Rep. Glenn Maratita, 2 percent of the MVA trust fund will be divided equally between Tinian and Rota.

In his letter to Speaker Demapan, Aldan requested the inclusion of the Northern Islands in the MVA trust fund allocation so they can implement not only a charter air link to Pagan but offer charter cruise liner incentives and promotional programs.

In his letter, Aldan said his requested amendment to H.B. 19-165 will enable the Northern Islands mayor’s office to “begin the process of building the permanent foundation necessary for a resettlement plan and other vital projects that will assure the sustainability of the settlements.”

This month, he said his office has “commenced active discussion with a permit holder of the mineral rights in Pagan that will see active reclamation, rehabilitation and removal of waste materials from Pagan.”

Aldan said in June 2017, they will again host the Silver Explorer Cruise Liner in addition to the Konferencian Dinana Islas Marianas involving Guam, Rota, Tinian and Saipan whose officials will gather on Pagan.

According to the mayor, the Department of Public Lands has issued notices to homestead-waiver-act applicants to complete their documentation and materials for the issuance of their homestead lots in the Northern Islands.

He said one family has completed the required documentation and evidentiary materials and will soon be issued their homestead-waiver permit subject to a perimeter survey on Pagan.

In Pagan’s Bandera village, he said 54 village homestead plots have been identified and are waiting for distribution subject to a physical survey.

Eighty-four homestead plots have also been identified and allocated in Regusa, he added.

Both of the allocations require DPL to perform actual physical surveys, which will likely occur before the end of this year, Aldan said.

The Northern Islands, he added, wants to become an equal partner with the rest of the CNMI in terms of creating jobs and generating wealth for the Northern Islands community and the commonwealth as a whole.

He asked Demapan to support the Northern Islands’ “quest for socio-economic redevelopment to enable sustainable living conditions” there.