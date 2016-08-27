Kevin Kaipat gets five years for sexual abuse of a minor

ASSOCIATE Judge Joseph N. Camacho sentenced Kevin Jason Kaipat, 29, to the maximum five years imprisonment after he entered into a plea deal with the government.

Kaipat, who pled guilty to the offense of sexual abuse of a minor in the third degree, will serve his sentence day to day without the possibility of parole or any early release program. But the judge gave him credit for the 50 days he had already served in jail.

Kaipat, who was represented by Chief Public Defender Douglas Hartig and Assistant Public Defender Cindy Nesbit, made an oral request to surrender himself to the Department of Corrections on Sept. 6, 2016.

The government, through Assistant Attorney General Shannon Foley, opposed and the court denied the defendant’s request.

Judge Camacho informed the defendant that he had pled guilty to the charge and was no longer presumed innocent. Corrections, the judge added, is not a hotel and Kaipat cannot choose when to check in or out.

Kaipat waived the need for a pre-sentence-investigation report and chose not to say anything when he was given a chance to speak by the court.

He was then remanded to custody to start serving his sentence.

He must register with the CNMI Sex Offender Registry and submit to examinations focusing on sex-offender counseling and abide by the treatment decisions made by the Community Guidance Center. His jury trial set for Sept. 6, 2016 was vacated.

On May 3, 2016, the Attorney General’s Office charged Kaipat with one count of sexual abuse of a minor in the first degree, one count of assault and battery and one count of disturbing the peace.

On Aug. 25, 2016 the AG’s Office asked the court to amend the charge of sexual abuse of a minor in the first degree charge to sexual abuse of a minor in the third degree. The defense did not object and the court granted the request.

Sexual abuse of a minor in the first degree carries a maximum sentence of 30 years while sexual abuse of a minor in the third degree has a maximum sentence of five years.

Judge Camacho stated that it is the AG’s office that decides what charges to file, and the court can only hear the case and charge that the AG’s office files.

According to police, the victim’s aunt called the Department of Public Safety at 9:02 p.m. on Oct. 21, 2015 to report a sexual abuse of a minor. She said the defendant touched the then-13-year-old victim inappropriately while she was asleep in the living room of her aunt’s house in Dandan in Aug. 2015 with her siblings and her mother while the second incident took place on Sept. 8, 2015 from around midnight to 2 a.m. when they were sleeping in a tent in Kagman.