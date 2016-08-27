BOE chairman: New education commissioner must have leadership, administrative credentials

THE new commissioner for the Public School System must not only have extensive teaching experience, he or she must also have leadership and administrative credentials, Board of Education Chairman Herman T. Guerrero said on Thursday.

The commissioner’s position has been vacant since Aug. 19 following the retirement of Dr. Rita A. Sablan after eight years in office.

During a break from the BOE meeting on Thursday, Guerrero told reporters that the board had yet to come up with the job description and requirements for the hiring of the new PSS chief.

“We need to fine-tune it a little bit because we have the same job description from 20 years ago and we need to upgrade it so it will be more aligned with our strategic priorities.”

He noted that PSS is no longer accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges but by the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools.

Asked if there are individuals in the PSS central office interested in applying for the position, Guerrero said: “Most of the people in the central office have teaching experience. I am sure they have teaching credentials but whether they have leadership or administrative credentials I don’t know.”

He added, “It’s not just about curriculum or about teaching. You need to run the system and that means every aspect of it, including the budget. You need a good person who knows how to work with the Legislature, someone who can go up there and defend the PSS budget.”

Guerrero said as the expenditure authority under the Constitution, the education commissioner must justify the PSS budget and ensure that it will not be reduced.

He believes that there are individuals on island that qualify for the commissioner’s position.

One of the major requirements is that an applicant must have at least a master’s in education, Guerrero said.

“If we have a doctorate, then that is something to look at. But just because you have a doctorate degree doesn’t mean you know more than someone with a master’s degree. You might know more about your specific thesis but that doesn’t mean you are an expert in everything. So for me a doctorate is just a credential that you carry but doesn’t mean that you know everything.”

He said the board will decide if they will consider candidates from off-island.

He added, however, that applicants from abroad may not be aware of the “dynamics” of working with the CNMI Legislature.

“That will complicate things,” he said.

Guerrero is hopeful that the board will soon agree on the job description so they can announce the job vacancy next month.

Meantime, he said, he has extended the appointment as acting commissioner of Yvonne R. Pangelinan, the associate commissioner for student and support services.