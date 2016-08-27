Guam warns of drastic decrease in H-2 workers next year

HAGÅTÑA (The Guam Daily Post) — There are about 1,200 H-2B visa workers currently on Guam, but that number may drop drastically by the end of the year if there is no change in how visa requests are being processed, according to Greg Massey, administrator of the Guam Department of Labor’s Alien Labor Processing and Certification Division. He said the number of H-2B visa workers may fall below 100 — and may even drop to zero — by the end of December.

While a congressional solution for military-related projects is contained in a provision in the Fiscal 2017 National Defense Authorization Act, the law likely won’t be implemented until April 2017 at the earliest.

There have been only two H-2B visa approvals out of 670 requests since January, Massey said, setting the approval rate at nearly zero since the beginning of the year. The remaining 1,263 H-2B workers on the ground are expected to leave near the end of the year through the standard expiration of their visas. It is difficult to gauge what the decline will be month over month because of pending decisions on visa applications and extension requests, but Massey said his department’s “best guess” is that Guam will have 100 temporary workers or fewer by December 2016 or January 2017.

The lack of approvals is unprecedented for Guam, which has enjoyed a nearly 100 percent approval rate in the past. Guam is also supposed to be exempt from the annual national cap of 66,000 H-2B visas. Approvals may be few, but there has also been little movement on visas overall. In May, Massey said most visa petitions were issued requests for evidence or RFEs. These requests are used to clarify certain aspects of a petition but the benchmark seems to have been set unusually high, Massey said in June. The RFE process can take an unusually long amount of time as well, putting petitions on hold.

Regardless, an RFE is essentially a precursor to a denial, Massey has said previously.

A release from the Office of the Governor on Aug. 22 stated that despite repeated attempts at communication, there is no indication that federal officials will reverse the current trend. A representative from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services told the Post in May that there have been no policy or procedural changes on how the office handles petitions.

“I can tell you that USCIS is aware of the importance of the H-2B program to Guam and is committed to ensuring the H-2B program functions as it is intended within the statutory and regulatory framework,” the representative stated.

There has been some change in the office’s adjudicators, however, and Massey has stated that this change may have resulted in a shift in thinking and increased scrutiny.

Gov. Eddie Calvo is meeting with U.S. Department of Labor and Office of Economic Adjustment representatives this week to discuss short-term and long-term alternatives, the governor’s release stated.

The House and Senate are still reconciling their versions of the National Defense Authorization Act, Massey said. Guam Delegate Madeleine Bordallo managed to include a provision in the House version of the bill that extends Guam and the CNMI’s exemption from the national H-2B cap until Oct. 1, 2029. The provision specifically provides support for military-related projects and the health-care industry.