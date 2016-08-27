MHS faces ‘critical’ issues, says BOE chairman

BOARD of Education Chairman Herman T. Guerrero said the issues at Marianas High School are “critical” which is why associate commissioner for administrative services Glenn Muna should continue overseeing the ongoing relocation of the Public School System’s central office from MHS to a government building on Capital Hill.

Guerrero made this comment in an interview with reporters after acting Education Commissioner Yvonne R. Pangelinan reported an increase in the student population at MHS from 1,600 at the start of the school year on Aug. 15 to 1,710 as of Thursday, Aug. 25.

“You’ve heard about the overcrowding at MHS, so even if I want to appoint Glen [Muna as the new acting commissioner], we have to move PSS out of MHS because the school needs more classrooms.”

In her report to the board on Thursday, Pangelinan said MHS has the largest enrolment ever this school year.

They are now working to expand the number of classrooms and the number of full-time employees to alleviate the overcrowding, she added.

“Once we relocate the PSS central office, we will have 12 classrooms for instruction,” she said.

At the beginning of the school year, Pangelinan said only 14 percent of public schools were fully staffed, and 62 percent of the schools still had minor repairs to be done.

But although the opening of the school was a “little bit rough” due to the weather conditions, the “general consensus is that it went pretty smoothly,” she told the board.

She said each department and program manager assisted in the opening of the schools.

As for the school bus operations, “we did have bumps along the way,” she said, referring to registration and the schedules but these were addressed immediately, she added.

“We put out plans for an even smoother transition in the next school year,” Pangelinan said.