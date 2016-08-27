Rota lawmaker to look into MV Luta incident

REPRESENTATIVE Glenn Maratita, the chairman of the Rota Legislative Delegation, said he will get more information about the incident involving an MV Luta crewmember who died after falling into the water.

Maratita said it would be inappropriate for him to comment on the matter without any knowledge of what really transpired on the night of the incident.

He said he will ensure that appropriate actions will be taken.

MV Luta’s Japanese investor, Takahisa Yamamoto, said he was informed about the incident, but was not provided with specific details.

Yamamoto said he feels sorry for the crewmember, adding that he is still waiting for a complete report from Fidel and his wife Abelina Mendiola who are managing the merchant vessel.

A Variety source said the victim was involved in a drinking session with other members of the crew, including boat captain Fidel Mendiola, when he fell into the water.

Abelina Mendiola declined to comment.

“At this point, I am not going to give you an answer. Please await the police report and [the U.S. Coast Guard] report,” she stated in her email.

On Thursday, the Department of Public Safety released a statement, indicating that the incident was reported to the Rota police on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 11:36 p.m. Police were told that an injured person was at the West Marina Commercial Port on Rota.

Police and the Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and conducted a preliminary investigation.

DPS said based on interviews with some witnesses, the 62-year-old crewmember, a Filipino, fell off the MV Luta and into the water. The other crewmembers managed to pull the victim from the water and bring him to the shore.

But the victim had no pulse and was no longer breathing. First responders attempted CPR on the victim who was then transported to the Rota Health Center. He was pronounced dead on arrival by Dr. Gregory Kotheimer at 12:04 am on Aug. 24.

DPS spokesman Jason Tarkong said the name of the victim will be withheld pending notification of next of kin.

He said the incident is still under investigation and the cause of death has yet to be determined.

A Variety source said the victim was a Filipino-American from Texas. (With Junhan B. Todiño)