2 House members vote against budget bill

REPRESENTATIVES Edwin Propst and Ralph Yumul on Thursday were the only House members who voted against the fiscal year 2017 budget bill which proposes, among other things, to increase lawmakers’ operation allocations by 27 percent.

Propst wanted the $585,155 to be given instead to the mayors of Saipan, Tinian and Rota: $423,736 for Saipan and $80,710 each for Rota and Tinian.

But the House leadership opposed his proposed amendment. Rep. Antonio Sablan, chairman of Ways and Means, said lawmakers need funding for their operations which include doing their jobs on the committees.

He said they are are not ignoring the needs of the municipalities and have in fact increased their allocations by more than 100 percent.

Speaker Rafael Demapan said the additional funding for legislative operations will not go into their pockets but to the people who they work for and represent.

Vice Speaker Joseph Deleon Guerrero said the funding for lawmakers will go to reasonable projects such as hiring consultants and researchers to ensure that they pass good bills.

Under the FY 2017 budget bill, which now goes to the Senate, the House and the Senate will get a total of $2,755,000. Their FY 2016 funding was $2,169,845.

Propst’s amendment was rejected by 11 of the 18 members present while the vote on the budget bill was 16 in favor and two against —Propst and Yumul.

In an interview, Propst said lawmakers should live within their means, and if there is excess funding it should be given to other agencies that are in need of funding.

Propst added, “The mayor’s office is always asking for funding, and the mayor is bombarded throughout the island for various obligations and here we are getting an increase of funding for our operations. If we are able to travel then our funding is sufficient, and we don’t have to get more because there are others who are in dire need of funding. If it’s not enough the leadership has $300,000 to fund whatever they need such as hiring consultants while we in the minority get nothing — we get zero and yet we manage to function because we have a sufficient and competent support group, and we have legal counsels that we can rely on, and for us that’s enough. So if they don’t want to give $585,000 to the mayor’s office then why not give it to other agencies like Veterans Affairs, medical referrals or the museum?”

Yumul, for his part, said excess funds should be used to pay the government’s other obligations like land compensation and court judgments.

“A month ago, [financial experts] told us that we tend to increase our debts because we fail to address our obligations and tend to overspend. My opinion is we should do something to decrease our obligations and start paying our debts. But we want to spend more instead of paying our debts. This is why attorney Michael Dotts filed a lawsuit [against the CNMI government] because we fail to address our obligations. This could be the right opportunity to address that by giving excess funds to settle obligations.”