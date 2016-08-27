Street market vendor on proposed fee hike: It’s like a punishment

A NOTICE of the new registration fee schedule for the Thursday Night Market greeted vendors last week when they went up to the Arts Council office on Capital Hill to renew their vendor registration forms.

The notice was dated Aug. 17, 2016 and it states that the new fee schedule for the Garapan street market will take effect beginning Sept. 1, 2016.

According to the notice, the new fee schedule is necessary as the fees collected at the street market cover less than half of the weekly costs of the activity.

Lilia King, a retail vendor at the street market, said she opposes the fee hike.

“I’ve been doing business at the street market for six years. Last year they increased the fee to $45, but that’s fine, it was not too much.”

This time, however, “I can’t believe it!” referring to the proposed new fee of $75.

“I told one of the staffers at [the Department of Community and Cultural Affairs] that it’s unfair to us non-food vendors because we’re not making sales like the food vendors,” said King.

She added that most tourists and local customers go to the street market for the food, and only about 5 percent of them patronize non-food vendors.

King told the DCCA staffer “that this [fee hike] is like punishing us vendors.” She told Variety that the DCCA staffer replied, “If you guys do not agree then quit.”

“But for me quitting is not the solution,” she said. “Give us consideration and maintain the same rate of $45.”

Under the new fee schedule, food vendors will be charged $80; retail commercial vendors will be charged $75; artists (visual and traditional) $45; and informational booths, $25.

But according to Department of Community and Cultural Affairs Secretary Robert Hunter the new fees are just proposals.

“We’ve implemented no registration fee changes, and we did not intend to do it immediately,” Hunter said.

DCCA will be meeting today, Friday, at 5 p.m. with the street market vendors to discuss the fees and the street market in general.

“We are working on cutting the logistical costs of the market, and cutting out unnecessary expenditures,” Hunter said. “The logistical costs are significant, and the primary costs related to the event are the rental of tents, tables, portable restrooms and, often, getting temporary electrical work done.”

Tanya Salas, an artist and owner of Tahine’s creations, is not happy with the proposed new fee schedule either.

“I’m against it because we artists don’t even make $75 a night — we are lucky if we can,” Salas said.

Tahine’s Creations designs handcrafted jewelry, home arrangement decorations, clothes for events and customized handcrafted items for any occasion.

She said she only pays for the nights when she opens her stall. “Sometimes I don’t open when it rains even though I’ve paid the fee.”

It is very expensive for artists to do business here, Salas said, adding that the fee charged on Guam for a similar night market is $5 only.

“Not all artists can even afford to pay for a business license, but we need more of the artists on island to show their work in the street market to attract more people.”

DCCA does not intend to raise the artist’s fee.

“In fact we are looking at ways to lower fees for artists,” said Hunter who is an artist himself.

Meantime, he said DCCA is trying to identify partners that could help subsidize the street market.

“We’ve been looking at the numbers over the course of the day, and we think we might be able to hold off on a hike in vendor fees for several months.

“We’re looking at a number of avenues to address this, outside of raising fees. This work has already begun. We’ve met with particular agencies to discuss some assistance for the market, and we have already begun working with vendors and identifying alternative vendors in order to cut down on the weekly costs.”

DCCA is also considering the development of permanent park facilities for events such as the Garapan Street Market, the Flame Tree Arts Festival and the Taste of the Marianas to reduce costs.

“It will be a site developed specifically for events like these, with permanent restroom facilities, booths, walkways, etc. It would not only greatly lower the costs of these regular events, but a well-planned site would greatly enhance them, and encourage more events.

“We want to be at a place where we’re talking about improvements to the market, rather than working to see that it is simply on stable financial ground to ensure it keeps going.”