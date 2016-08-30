Saipan mayor: CUC creating pot holes in villages

THE leak-repair program of the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. is causing inconvenience among residents, especially motorists, Saipan Mayor David M. Apatang.

He visited villages on Friday with his safety officer Mac Chargualaf, and they found “around 50 pot holes, small and big ones, that CUC failed to repair after they fixed water leaks.”

The mayor’s office filled these pot holes with coral, but it will be washed away when it rains, the mayor said.

Last week, the mayor’s office hired a sewer company to drain flood water from Texas Road in Chalan Kanoa.

Apatang said they also filled the flooded area at the interior of Kanoa Beach Club with coral.

Prior to the opening of schools, the mayor’s office field operation director Joann Aquino said they conducted a cleanup campaign at Hopwood Junior High School, Chacha Middle School, William Reyes Elementary School, Kagman Elementary School, Marianas High School and Mount Carmel School.

“We trimmed overgrown shrubs and we did brush-cutting and picked up trash in the school vicinity,” she said, adding that the cleanup drive was part of the ongoing beautification program of the mayor’s office.

Apatang said they will continue to collaborate with the Marianas Visitors Authority and the Department of Public Works to implement the beautification program.

“We will also put up trash bins at the public cemetery,” he added.

“The area has become like a jungle with overgrown vegetation.”

The mayor’s office spent two days cleaning up the cemetery in Chalan Kanoa due to the large volume of trash dumped in the area, Apatang said.

As for their road-repair program, Aquino said over the past weeks, it was focused on Chalan Galaide, Chalan Kiya, Papago and Kagman.

“There is road-repair work that needs graders and rollers, and we have to rent that equipment,” she said.

The mayor’s office continues to buy coral aggregate from private quarrying companies, she added.

“This is just a temporary fix,” she admitted, adding that every time there is heavy rain, the coral aggregate that fills potholes is washed away.

Aquino said their cleanup campaign was also focused on tourist areas.

“We have a good working relationship with MVA and the Division of Parks and Recreation.”

In partnership with the division, Apatang said they helped clean up the road and planted trees in front of Garapan Elementary School.