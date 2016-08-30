Senator asks Division of Agriculture to explain funding request

SENATOR Jude U. Hofschneider, the chairman of the Senate Committee on Fiscal Affairs, asked the Division of Agriculture to be more specific about its funding request.

During a budget hearing on Wednesday morning in the Senate chamber, he told division director Manuel A. Tenorio to explain why there is a need to purchase heavy equipment.

Hofschneider said they want to understand why the government has to invest in costly equipment, adding that he didn’t see any procurement request for a tractor which, according to the division, is needed to assist Rota and Tinian farmers.

Sen. Justo Quitugua said they want to help the division, but they must also understand why it has to buy a tractor when production has not been so good lately.

“If extra funding is needed for procurement of equipment, then give us guidance as far as what you know is needed for the estimated amount because it’s not fully comprehended at the moment,” Hofschneider told Tenorio.

“We must prioritize the proper allocation of funds,” the senator added. “I’ve seen, on Saturdays especially, how time is spent in the field — during the 52 weeks workers spend in the field — each year. There’s not a huge amount of productivity on the locally grown end. Please help us understand because I can’t make sense of this request, knowing these results. We should examine if it’s true that usage of funds in this instance is necessary. Never mind the other divisions [of the Department of Lands and Natural Resources], let’s focus primarily on the Division of Agriculture for the moment.”

Hofschneider reiterated that he wants a “clear estimate of the necessary funds that the farmers truly need.”

Sen. Sixto Igisomar said Division of Parks and Recreation employees should also be considered essential and they deserve a salary increase.

But he also said that Parks and Recreation should make sure it doesn’t duplicate the tasks of the Department of Public Works.

Sen. Teresita Santos commended DLNR Secretary Richard B. Seman for closely collaborating with the department’s Rota office.

“Rota DLNR should be expecting a vehicle for its conservation program including a tractor for agricultural activities,” Santos said. “The [DLNR] secretary will also be working closely with the Legislature and [the Office of Management and Budget] to identify funds for the procurement of new disking equipment extremely vital to our Rota farmers in their agricultural operations.”

According to the Rota senator, “The current disking equipment is inoperable or irrepairable and is 27 years old. Moreover, the completion of the federally funded Rota marina project, which is estimated to cost from $150,000 to $170,000, will soon be a reality after it was destroyed during the last typhoon. The marina is being used as a docking area for small boats coming to Rota as well as by residents with small boats. We also applaud the [DLNR] secretary for announcing the availability of veterinarian services on Rota and Tinian within the next few days.”

DLNR Secretary Richard B. Seman said he would appreciate any extra funding from the Legislature, but in case they do not get additional funding, they will try their best to live within their means.

“We will also get a tractor for Rota and Tinian, and we would appreciate the help of the Legislature, but we will do our best to get it,” Seman said.

DLNR is requesting a budget of $2.8 million which is slightly higher than the governor’s proposed allotment of $2.7 million which the House approved on Thursday.