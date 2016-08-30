PSS teacher Dora Borja Miura receives national award

SAIPAN Southern High School geometry and algebra teacher Dora Borja Miura is one of this year’s recipients of the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.

It was on Aug. 22, 2016 when President Obama named the nation’s outstanding mathematics and science teachers this year.

The awards are given to mathematics and science, including computer science, teachers from each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, the Department of Defense Education Activity schools, Puerto Rico, American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Marianas and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

“I just heard about it last week,” Miura told Variety in an interview. “It was Chris Cabrera of [San Vicente Elementary School] who nominated me.”

According to Miura, “Anybody can be nominated — this was actually my second time. The first time, I received the state-level award. This time I got the national award.”

The Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching are the highest honors bestowed by the United States government specifically for K-12 mathematics and science, including computer science, teaching.

Miura said the application process was quite extensive. “In addition to filling out all the questionnaires, it requires that teachers are reflective in their practice. I also had to submit a video of me teaching, and then reflect on the teaching.”

She added, “I think all teachers need to be more reflective in their practice.”

The national awardees were selected by a panel of distinguished scientists, mathematicians and educators following an initial selection process at the state level.

“The good thing about this program is they will be returning my responses with their feedback, and I get to learn from that, and that’s really the nice thing about this award,” Miura said.

“While it’s nice to be honored; and I’m very happy and humbled to have received this award, I also get to have feedback from a panel of people of who are good at what they do in terms of math and science.”

The daughter of former CNMI Supreme Court Justice and former Lt. Gov. Jesus Camacho Borja and Mary Anne Manglona Pangelinan Borja, Miura received her bachelor’s degree from Georgetown University, her master’s from University of Hawaii at Manoa, and her doctorate in curriculum studies also from UH Manoa.

Miura has been a teacher for over 20 years. Her career started at Tobu Machi Junior High School in Japan. After she moved back to Saipan, she taught at San Antonio Elementary School for nine years, was an adjunct instructor of math methods at Northern Marianas College, and since 2007, has been a teacher at Saipan Southern High School.

She is the 2016 CNMI Teacher of the Year.