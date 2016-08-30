Torres signs political-status-commission bill

GOVERNOR Ralph Torres has signed into law a measure that will establish the Second Marianas Political Status Commission.

In May 2014, then-Gov. Eloy S. Inos vetoed a similar bill, citing its “problematic language” — specifically the provision stating that members of the commission should be persons of Northern Marianas descent.

But the reintroduced bill, House Bill 19-2, no longer contains such language.

Introduced by Rep. Felicidad Ogumoro, the bill states that the second political-status commission will have “broad authority to review, study, examine, conduct public political education and awareness and all else that may assist the commission in accomplishing its responsibilities, including examination of the present relationship between the NMI and U.S. and to determine whether the people of the NMI are still in favor of continuing in political union with the U.S. pursuant to the Covenant.”

The commission’s report, findings and recommendations will be submitted to the Legislature for review and approval and, if approved, the political status options will be presented to the Commonwealth Election Commission for a plebiscite for the people of CNMI to decide.

The new law, P.L. 19-63, appropriates $100,000 for the commission which will have nine voting members and two non-voting ex-officio members: the Senate president and the House speaker. All voting members will be appointed by the governor in consultation with the mayors.

Rota and Tinian will each have two members while Saipan and the Northern Islands will have five.

Members must be over 25 years old “and have never been convicted of a felony, or if convicted, have been fully pardoned, and are United States Citizens and who have been domiciled in the Northern Mariana Islands for at least five consecutive years at the time of appointment.”

Moreover, “such persons shall have good knowledge of the political history of the Northern Marianas, the people’s desire to attain full, meaningful and well-defined self-government, the Covenant that Established the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands in Political Union with the United States of America, the status of the U.S. territories, and other forms of political status attained by former Trust Territory districts in Micronesia.”