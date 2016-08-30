DCCA postpones Thursday-market fee hike

VENDORS breathed a sigh of relief Friday after Department of Community and Cultural Affairs Secretary Robert Hunter told them that the proposed fee hike for doing business at the Garapan Thursday Night Street Market will be postponed until further notice.

Hunter met with vendors at the Carolinian Utt pavilion in Garapan on Friday at 5 p.m.

“It looks like we can hold off on that for 10 or 11 months,” he told them. “Hopefully, we can get a subsidy or some special appropriation for the market.”

He said “right now we’ve narrowed down a lot of the costs for the market operation and we’re going to be able stretch this out longer than we originally thought.”

Lilia King, a retail vendor at the street market, said she was relieved by Hunter’s announcement.

“Everybody is happy they are not raising the fees for now…until such time as they find subsidies to take care of the the logistical costs of the market,” she added.

It was also announced that DCCA will either raise the fees by a small amount or even reduce them to $10.

“If that is going to happen, we will love that,” King said, referring to the $10 fee.

Besides the vendor market fees, DCCA reminded the vendors about business licenses specific for the Garapan street market, the issuance of sale receipts for tax purposes, and Division of Public Health sanitation permits for food vendors.

DCCA said vendors must comply or enforcement personnel will shut down those violating the regulations.

Some vendors complained about fellow vendors not obtaining proper food-handler permits for their food servers.

Arts Council staffer and local artist Parker Yobei talked about limiting live entertainment at the street market as part of the cost-cutting measures. He also clarified an issue raised by a vendor regarding the actual time for electrical power to be turned on at the street market.

Margaret Muna, another Arts Council staffer, said of the meeting: “We’re very satisfied. At least now everybody has the same understanding and are on the same page.”

Mahesh Thepa of Java Joe’s said they understand the need for a fee increase “because of the costs related to operating the market.”

But, Thepa added, the DCCA secretary said he will not initiate the fee — he will postpone it.

Super Frosty Ice Cream Truck operator Belen Santos said they cannot afford the fee increase. “I’m selling my ice cream products at a dollar/2 dollars apiece.”

Tropical Chill Pearl Shakes operator Lilibeth Santiago said “if the fee is raised to $80, that’s a lot for us.”

Edith Cruz, owner of WEC food catering services, which sells five food choices for $5, said they are fine with Hunter’s announcement.

“We’re relieved — we are still trying to recover from the typhoon, and we’re happy the rate will not be raised yet,” Cruz added.

Regarding the fees that artists pay, Hunter, an artist himself, said: “We know that the fee as it is today is too high for the average artist. A lot of the artists have months without any sales at all.”

He said they will consider the suggestion of Flowerpot Salas, a handicraft artist, of having a booth dedicated entirely for artists and their products.

“Artists could come in and split the cost of the tent — we will try that for two weeks,” the DCCA secretary said.

“The whole purpose of the market was for local artists and farmers to bring their products to an area where tourists go — that was the whole intent of the market and that is still the DCCA goal.”

He added, “We’re going to see what comes in from our stakeholders, If necessary, we’re going to put the market in our FY 2018 budget. Definitely one way or another either through subsidies or through trying to get an appropriation for the event, and there really should be one or two permanent staff who manage the event.”

On Aug. 17, 2016 a notice to the vendors informed them of a proposed fee hike. Food vendors were to be charged $80; retail commercial vendors, $75; artists, visual and traditional, $45; and informational booths, $25.

The current fees are $45, food and non-food vendors; and $25 for artists and informational booths.

DCCA said the street market’s “logistical costs are significant, and the primary costs related to the event are the rental of tents, tables, portable restrooms, and often temporary electrical work.”