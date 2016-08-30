Vice speaker: No to reverse-osmosis proposal

VICE Speaker Joseph P. Deleon Guerrero is not in favor of the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. board’s proposal to prioritize the controversial reverse-osmosis system instead of fixing water leaks.

In an interview on Wednesday, he said he doesn’t agree with the direction in which the board is moving right now.

“It doesn’t make any sense to go in the direction of [reverse-osmosis or] RO to pay any contractor or anyone when we have not resolved the water-leak problem which is still roughly at 60 percent,” Deleon Guerrero said.

“I don’t support that idea, the RO system. For me, if we can fix the leaks we will have a sufficient water supply for all residents.”

According to CUC, he added, they pump 10 million of gallons a day with 4 million gallons being delivered to consumers while 6 million gallons are lost due to leaks.

“It makes more sense to fix the leaks than invest in this RO system,” the vice speaker said. “If there were no leaks, the water supply would be enough and more water would be available to the people per day. We can provide more water to the people if we have the capacity and we should do that — we should make the repair of leaks a priority among other things. I find that more practical than going to another source of water such as the RO.”

Deleon Guerrero noted that CUC won’t have to pump 10 million of gallons per day if there are no leaks.

The RO system is estimated to cost $160 million, CUC board members earlier told lawmakers.

Deleon Guerrero said pumping less water will also benefit the people as it will make the water less salty and it will reduce water billings so people will be paying less for their CUC water consumption.

He said he will draft legislation to help residents obtain low-interest loans for the construction of water tanks.

He will encourage each household to supplement their water supply with rain water by having a water tank.

“We need to do little things that will reduce the amount of water pumped,” Deleon Guerrero said.

In a separate interview, Gov. Ralph Torres said he met with the CUC board before he left for Hawaii to express his concerns about the two stipulated orders from the federal government.

He said he told the CUC board to address the stipulated orders.

“I also emphasized to them the importance of addressing the water leaks first before anything else,” Torres added, referring to the RO system. “I would like to address the water leaks immediately and I will be meeting with them this week to discuss the issue further.”

He added, “My priority is to address the leaks and the well issues first and then we’ll discuss the RO system later.”