Some CW permits holders hoping for an update from USCIS

A YOUNG girl dropped out of school and left Saipan on Sunday with her mother whose CW1 permit had expired.

Guest worker advocate Boni Sagana on Monday said he met with the mother who used to work at a restaurant and her 14-year-old daughter at the airport. He said he also met with other families in a similar predicament.

“Not only are long-term guest workers being affected here, their U.S. citizen children are too,” he added.

Sagana said Al Jazeera reporter Marga Ortigas, who was recently on island, interviewed some of the families affected by the CW cap imposed by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Over the weekend, eight families, mostly with U.S. citizen children, recounted their stories to the reporter.

These families reside in San Antonio, Tanapag, Chinatown and San Jose, Sagan said.

“The affected families want to know why USCIS is not making an announcement or providing updated information about the CW issue.”

It was the CNMI government and USCIS that allowed the hiring of nonresident workers for the Saipan casino, he added. Those CW slots should not have been “taken away” from long-term guest workers, he said.

The CNMI government, he added, should have insisted that new investors acquire H-visas for their new nonresident workers so that the CW permit holders are not affected by the cap.

“We cannot blame them if those families believe that the governor is playing politics because it’s election time so he is withholding an announcement about the CW issue,” Sagana said.

He said USCIS should provide timely information to long-term guest workers and their employers.

“They should say whether we should stay or leave instead of not telling us about the progress, if any, of the talks they’re having and delaying an announcement that they always say will be made ‘soon.’ ”