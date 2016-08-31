Lawmaker wants drug detection operations for inter-island flights

SENATOR Steve Mesngon introduced legislation requiring the Division of Customs to conduct drug-detection operations using K-9 units for all inter-island commuter flights and seaport entries to combat illegal drugs within the commonwealth.

According to Senate Bill 19-110, drug abuse has greatly increased in the CNMI, and even though there is an ongoing campaign against drugs, “the Department of Public Safety cannot fight this war alone.”

Mesngon said the only effective strategy to tackle drugs at the ports of entry is the use of K-9 units.

Currently K-9 units are being used on Saipan only, but the senator said Rota and Tinian should also be included.

He said drug detection on Rota and Tinian will help deter the smuggling of drugs using inter-island commuter routes.

A key provision of his bill reads:

“The Division of Customs shall extend K-9 unit screenings for the purpose of detecting illegal drugs and other contraband at all seaports and airports within the commonwealth including inter-island outgoing and incoming commuter flights as well as incoming and outgoing watercraft.”