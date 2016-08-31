MVA: Hotel occupancy tax revenue not for municipal operations

MARIANAS Visitors Authority Managing Director Chris Concepcion on Monday said hotel occupancy tax revenue should not be used for the operation of municipal governments.

He made this clarification after the mayors of Saipan and the Northern Island sought a share from the 2 percent of the MVA trust fund that will be allocated to Rota and Tinian as proposed by House Bill 19-165.

In a statement, Concepcion said MVA cautions against diverting funds legally obligated for MVA to the mayors of Saipan and the Northern Islands for their operational use.

Mayor David M. Apatang earlier said the municipality of Saipan should be included as recipient of a portion of the MVA trust fund, adding that his office is capable of performing activities that will benefit the overall CNMI effort to promote the islands as a tourist destination.

Mayor Jerome Aldan said the Northern Islands needs funding for charter flights to Pagan and to provide charter-cruise tourism incentives and other promotional programs.

But Concepcion said MVA is mandated by law to market the islands overseas “so promoting the CNMI abroad should be left to us to handle.”

He added, “We understand the mayors’ wish to have funding for destination enhancement but that too is one of the many responsibilities MVA has as an organization.”

The original law that provided not more than 2 percent or $400,000 of hotel occupancy tax collections to Tinian and Rota also stipulated that MVA reserve a portion of the tax for destination enhancement, Concepcion said.

“The [MVA] board has wisely decided to add to that funding since we believe in order to attract tourists we have to take care of our islands first. I myself have traveled around the world and what stands out in my mind when visiting a destination are the sights, monuments, statues, parks, memorials and other attractions a place has to offer. We want the same standard for the CNMI.”

Concepcion said while he understood the concerns of the mayors of Saipan and the Northern Islands, Rota and Tinian have sizable permanent populations and are remote from the CNMI capital, which is Saipan, so that having their municipalities control some of the destination-enhancement projects is important.

MVA, he added, has always been ready and willing to support the mayors of Saipan and the Northern Islands with their beautification projects and that will continue if MVA funding through the hotel occupancy tax is protected.

Concepcion said MVA has recently committed around $23,000 for the rehabilitation and renovation of Sugar King Park, along with other projects the mayor of Saipan is working on.

“MVA will always entertain requests for support coming from the mayors of Saipan and the Northern Islands, as well as Tinian and Rota. We have great relations with everyone.”

He said tourist arrivals are on the upswing and MVA must ensure that its funding source is protected in order to keep the momentum going.

“The tourism industry is a hyper-competitive one and we can never compete with regional heavyweights if our funding is continually cut. We have many marketing programs in place overseas, many destination-enhancement projects being implemented and planned, a tour-guide-certification program we’re about to roll out, and numerous other great events happening year round, so we urge our leaders and community members to get behind MVA and support the work we do because the work we do is what fuels our tourism-dependent economy,” Concepcion said.

Last year, the administration and Legislature reduced MVA funding by $2.5 million.