Feds ask court to dismiss CUC lawsuit

THE U.S. government is asking the federal court to dismiss in its entirety the complaint filed by the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. and its 13 CW-1 permit holders who filed a lawsuit for the rejection of their application of the renewal of the work permits

U.S. Department of Justice for the Office of Immigration Litigation Assistant Director Glenn M. Girdharry in his two-page motion dated Aug. 26, 2016 asked the court to dismiss the plaintiff’s complaint under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 12 (b) (1) for lack of subject matter jurisdiction.

Girdharry said if the court finds that is has subject matter jurisdiction over the claims of CUC and the 13 workers, they are asking the court to enter an order dismissing CUC’s complaints under Federal Rules of Civil Procedure 12 (b) (6) for failure to state a claim for relief.

The U.S. government also requested the court for a hearing date on Oct. 6, 2016.

Girdharry attached to his motion to dismiss a 35-page memorandum which stated that the federal government should not give CUC a special treatment for the late submission of its CW-1 renewal petitions.

Girdharry earlier asked the court to deny CUC’s motion for preliminary injunction in its entirely because it is not consistent with the public interest and that the relief CUC is seeking would be a disfavored use of a preliminary injunction and is not a permissible application of the Administrative Procedure Act or APA’s preliminary relief provisions.

Girdharry said CUC and its nonresident employees are challenging U.S. Homeland Security’s discretionary authority as mandated by Congress through the federalization law to establish a system to reduce the number of CW-1 permits to zero by Dec. 31, 2019.

Girdharry said CUC has been operating with its current workforce for several months now without any alleged any service disruptions related to the loss of the four of the 13 CW-1 permit holders who already left Saipan when this complaint was filed.

CUC, through its counsel James Sirok, sued U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Charles Johnson, Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Sarah Saldana and U.S. Citizenship Immigration Services Director Leon Rodgriguez, all in their official capacities, for rejecting the application for renewal of CW-1 work authorization permits after the 2016 CW cap of 12,999 was reached on May 5.