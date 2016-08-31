Propst’s proposed amendment was noble, says Maratita

REPRESENTATIVE Glenn Maratita said Rep. Edwin Propst’s proposed amendment to allocate additional funding for the mayors of Saipan, Tinian and Rota was a noble offer.

“I appreciate the thought,” the Rota lawmaker said, “but I’m a member of the Ways and Means Committee, and if I were to change my position, that would not be good.”

Propst’s floor amendment to the fiscal year 2017 budget bill but it was not approved by the House.

“We have to be mindful that the funding did not come from Ways and Means, it came from the governor’s proposed budget,” Maratita said.

He is thankful that the other members supported the allotment of $400,000 to pay the retroactive salary adjustment for government employees on Rota as mandated by Public law 7-31 which was enacted in 1991.

Maratita said $60,000 is still needed because the total required amount for retroactive payments is $460,000.

“The lt. governor has promised to find ways to get $60,000 and the Rota delegation will also work hard to find ways to get this additional funding of $60,000 so we can close this chapter. We want closure for Public Law 7-31,” he added.

Maratita said of the 215 affected employees, only 83 employees have been paid already.

Of the 132 still waiting for their retroactive pay, 23 are dead already but their families will claim the money, he added.

“It’s good to point out that after all the hard work of Ways and Means, it has come to an end and a majority of the body supports the $400,000 for the implementation of P.L. 7-31. I did point out to the members ever since that it would be good to put a closure to this problem. The law was signed in 1991 and it’s been 25 years already. This is not the end of the issue though because the Senate and the governor’s office will also act on the budget bill, but I am hopeful that things will be moving forward now for the better,” Maratita said.

He also thanked the House for allocating $50,000 for the medical referral program on Rota.

Vice Speaker Joseph Deleon Guerrero in a separate interview expressed satisfaction with the way they deliberated on the budget bill, which now goes to the Senate.

“This was the fastest session to pass a budget and I think that reflects well on the committee doing its due diligence. There weren’t too many departments coming out here asking for more as most of them are able to live with what is proposed in this budget,” Deleon Guerrero said.

He added that issues were also fairly debated on the floor like the 27 percent increase for their operation funding which Propst and Rep. Ralph Yumul opposed.

“The 27 percent increase for each member is reasonable,” the vice speaker said. “As I’ve mentioned earlier in my comments on the floor, there was a point where each member was given $150,000 but now we’re operating on a budget less than half of that. This proposed increase will help members do more. When the revenue went down our budget for operation also went down so now that the revenue has increased it is just reasonable that we get an increase too. I find the 27 percent increase reasonable if you use it wisely like hiring a consultant or funding a research for sound legislation. The members can do a lot with those funds. Sometimes we we’ll also be asked to fix a road so it can help serve that purpose.”

Propst on Thursday offered a floor amendment proposing that lawmakers stick to their FY 2016 allotments.

He said the $585,155 increase in their allocations should be allotted to the mayors instead: $423,736 for Saipan, and $80,710 each for Tinian and Rota.

If the members didn’t like to give it to the mayors, Propst said the funding should be given to the other agencies that are in dire need of funding like Veterans Affairs or medical referrals.

Rep Antonio Sablan, the chairman of Ways and Means, objected, saying they have already appropriated more funding for the mayor’s office, adding that they will also look for ways to fund other agencies that need help.

Speaker Rafael Demapan said they will continue to support the mayor’s office and the other agencies.

Propst and Yumul were the only ones who voted against the passage of the budget bill which was supported by the 16 other members. Reps. BJ Attao and Edwin Aldan were absent during the House sessions on Thursday and Friday.