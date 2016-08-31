Marines on Tinian to prepare for Forager Fury

U.S. Marines are on Tinian to prepare for an upcoming military exercise called Forager Fury which is scheduled to run from Sept. 10 to 30.

The Tinian mayor’s office told Variety that a small group of Marines are on island “as part of the advanced party prepping logistics and equipment.”

The mayor’s office said it will issue an official press release to announce some important information regarding the exercises.

The military will also issue an official statement, Variety was told.

According to the mayor’s office, it is working with the military to inform the general public, especially residents of Tinian, of these important developments.

The mayor’s policy adviser, Eric San Nicolas, said residents have been informed and will continue to be informed about these military exercises that have been scheduled.

“Our office also posts photos and information when we meet with military personnel relating to upcoming exercises on our Facebook page as well,” he said.

Gov. Ralph Torres, in an interview on Friday, said military officials are arriving in September to further discuss its buildup proposals for the CNMI.

He said the discussions are part of the ongoing 902 talks between the commonwealth and federal governments.