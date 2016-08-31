House passes revolving-fund measure, supplemental budget

THE House of Representatives on Friday passed four measures including one to establish a revolving fund for the Settlement Fund to protect future payments to CNMI retirees and the supplemental budget for fiscal year 2016.

All 18 members present voted in favor of House Bill 19-178, which was introduced by Rep. Angel Demapan.

Two members were absent: Reps BJ Attao and Edwin Aldan.

Demapan’s bill proposes to set aside a specified amount of business gross revenue tax collections for making the required payments to the Settlement Fund: in 2017, $33 million; 2018, $45 million; 2019, $44 million; 2020, $43 million; 2021, $42 million; 2022, $41 million; 2023, $40 million; and 2024, $39 million.”

The House also passed H.B. 19-180 to include the Department of Public Safety and the Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services on the list of government agencies that will get a share of the business gross revenue tax collections from the Saipan casino.

The measure was introduced by Speaker Rafael Demapan, Reps. Felicidad Ogumoro, Angel Demapan and John Paul Sablan.

Also passed on Friday was House Bill 19-194 which was introduced by Rep. Antonio Sablan to make supplemental appropriations for the operations and activities of the CNMI government in FY 2016.

Sablan said pursuant to House Concurrent Resolution 19-4 the total estimated revenue and resources identified for supplemental appropriation for FY 2016 is $47 million.

Finance Secretary Larrisa Larson told lawmakers that $32 million has been collected and is now available for appropriation.

The funding has been allotted to the following:

• $2.5 million for the Fuel Adjustment Clause rate or utility subsidy;

• $16 million for the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.’s payment to the Commonwealth Utilities Corp.;

• $1.6 million for the Medical Referral Program as payment to the Guam Memorial Hospital;

• $9 million for the payment of land compensation judgments — judgments between $1 and $50,000 regardless of the date of the final judgment will be paid in full while judgments over $50,000 will be paid on a proportional basis; and

• $2.9 million for the Public School System to pay the $2.7 million that it owes CUC, $100,000 for school meal vendors and $100,000 for school repairs and maintenance.

The House also passed Rep. Antonio Sablan’s H.B. 19-142 which aims to provide for a just and fair payment system for the legal obligations of the CNMI government.

All of the four House bills passed on Friday now go to the Senate.