Larson says she was just following governor’s order on transfer of $400K to MV Luta

FINANCE Secretary Larrisa Larson has denied violating her duties and breaching public trust when she followed the then-governor’s order to transfer $400,000 in public funds to Luta Mermaid LLC which owns MV Luta.

Lt. Gov. Victor Hocog, then the Senate president, offered Resolution 19-3 which authorized the release of $400,000 to Luta Mermaid LLC.

But in her reply to the complaint filed by taxpayer John Del Rosario, Larson, through Deputy Attorney General Lillian Ada Tenorio, denies that she has any knowledge or information sufficient to form a belief as to the truth of the complaint.

Tenorio said Larson is not a lawyer and cannot be expected to navigate through sometimes conflicting and complex laws which require extensive legal training.

When Larson transferred the funds to Luta Mermaid LLC, Tenorio said the Finance secretary was following a direct order of then-Gov. Eloy S. Inos.

“Any unlawful results of actions of Larson complained of in this case are the product of a reasonable mistake,” Tenorio said.

Larson had authorized payments of public funds through resolution before under CNMI Public Laws 11-79 and 12-64, and believed that the monies transferred to Luta Mermaid LLC were for a public purpose, Tenorio said.

Larson did not knowingly violate her fiduciary duties, and neither did she breach the public trust, Tenorio added.

She said the monies Larson transferred to Luta Mermaid LLC were for a public purpose.

Tenorio said it is well documented that Rota has suffered severe shortages in the past because of the inability of cargo ships to dock at Rota when the weather was bad.

“The purpose of transferring the funds…was to pay for bringing the ship Luta Mermaid to the CNMI so the ship could transport necessary provisions and supplies to Rota during bad weather,” Tenorio said.

The Luta Mermaid was also to provide shipping for agricultural products and other goods produced on Rota to Guam and other islands, and give the Rota economy the boost it badly needed, the deputy AG added.

Del Rosario sued Hocog and Larson in Superior Court, both in their official capacities, for the release of $400,000 in government funds to Luta Mermaid LLC.

Del Rosario, through his counsel Jennifer Dockter, said the private corporation is owned by Hocog’s relatives and the $400,000 was released to the company without introducing a bill in the House of Representatives for proper appropriation.

Del Rosario is seeking civil penalties against Hocog for violations of the Open Government Act, and injunctive relief against Larson to enjoin her from taking any further action in furtherance of the illegal expenditure of public monies.

He also sought a declaratory judgment finding Rota Legislative Delegation Resolution 19-3 void ab initio or from the very beginning.

Del Rosario said Luta Mermaid is a limited liability corporation whose shareholders are Abelina T. Mendiola, Deron T. Mendiola and Fidel S. Mendiola III, all relatives of Hocog.