Kilili to pursue immigration reform

U.S. Congressman Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan on Sunday said he will continue to work on immigration-reform legislation in the U.S. Congress.

“I promise you that as long as I am in Congress I will continue to work on that,” Sablan told Saipan Unity Lions Club officers, members and guests during the organization’s swearing in of new officers and members at the Kanoa Resort.

“Many of you know that we need Congress to pass immigration reform,” he added.

Sablan said his presidential candidate, Democrat Hillary Clinton, will make immigration reform a priority if she wins in November.

“Once she’s ready in the first year of her term as president, I’m ready,” he said, adding that he has the “language” that will take care of the long-term guest workers in the CNMI.

“Hopefully this time, Congress will pass it,” he added.

“I do this not because I want you to have status or something like that, but I want you to be valued because many of you have resided here for decades, and I cannot call you nonresidents, I cannot call you aliens or foreigners,” Sablan said.

“You cannot reside here for over 20 years and not become residents.”

Sablan said the least he can do as delegate is “to give you a chance to make Saipan your own home and with your status, go anywhere else in the U.S.”

Also on Sunday, the congressman endorsed the candidacy of Press Secretary Ivan Blanco who is running for one of the six House seats in Precinct 3, saying the CNMI needs good lawmakers.

“I know Ivan well, and if you don’t want to make a wrong choice, please consider him in November.”