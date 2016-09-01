FBI agents talk about active-shooter situations, cybercrimes with Rotarians

FEDERAL Bureau of Investigation special agents Hae Jun Park and Jay Wolfe made a presentation on active-shooter situations and cybercrimes Tuesday during the Saipan Rotary Club meeting at the Hyatt Regency’s Giovanni’s Restaurant.

Park showed a graphic and violent short clip of the Columbine High School shooting in 1999 that killed 12 students and a teacher.

“Can it happen in Saipan? It had happened in Saipan,” Park said, referring to the shooting in 2009 that started in Kanat Tabla and ended in Marpi with the gunman taking his own life.

“We never mention his name — in fact in active-shooting training we never mention the shooter’s name, and the reason for that is how many of us remember the names of the victims? Probably none. People have the tendency to remember the name of the gunman so we don’t want to memorialize that.”

After showing the Columbine High School shooting movie clip, Park asked the Rotarians:

“As a parent, brother, sister, mother or father — how does that make you feel? Angry? Upset? Those two cowards committed a crime that day…. It happens more often than not. Read the newspaper, check the internet and there are stories about active shooters all the time. The active shooter or stabber, creating as much mess as they can, whether for some political or religious motivation we don’t know.”

In response to Columbine, Park said the U.S. government came up with a program called ALERRT or Advance Law Enforcement Rapid ResponseTraining.

“The FBI in partnership with the University of Texas in San Marcos came up with a program that taught our law enforcement officers how to respond to active shooting,” Park added.

“The FBI also has an active-shooter school for law enforcement across the U.S. including Saipan and Guam. [The Department of Public Safety], port police, Marshals — everybody must be up to speed if an active shooting takes place.

“Sworn officers must work together to stop the killings — that is our goal in an active shooter response.

“in the past there have been crazy responses where so many different law enforcement officers showed up, and didn’t know who were friendly and who were not, that we now have a coordinated training program to help combat that situation.”

Park said they also work with schools.

“We give them guidance on how to respond to an active shooter so schools can have certain rules and programs in place: when to lock the doors, turn off the lights, barricade the doors, and how to tell the kids to hide. They will have a plan.”

He invited interested schools or establishments to contact the FBI if they want to undergo active-shooter training for civilians.

“It is hard to stop an active shooter before it happens — law enforcement can only respond to it, so we’re trying to do better with intelligence, possibly identifying people who fit a certain profile. The best we can do is respond to it, and train our law enforcement nationwide how to quickly stop the killings.”

Cybercrimes

For his part, Special FBI agent Jay Wolfe talked about cybercrime, cyberstalking, and cyberbullying.

“We do presentations in schools to alert the young people of Saipan about what can happen when they bully someone or send inappropriate photos,” Wolfe said.

“With the internet, those things cannot be taken back. Sometimes that’s difficult to understand when one’s at an early age — how life changing those choices can be, so we do our best to advise young people about those issues.”

As for cybercrimes involving businesses, Wolfe said: “We encourage the business community on Saipan to report to the FBI those suspicious e-mails they get that ask for information.”

He said the FBI can provide cyber-assessments tailored to the type of one’s business or organization.

“Often your business may have information that other businesses are seeking, and that is something that the FBI can also provide — information so that you can reduce your risk level and retain your business market,” he added.

Wolfe said the FBI can likewise provide valuable information on mitigating risks if one is doing business overseas.