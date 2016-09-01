Burglar trapped in bedroom

POLICE authorities arrested a habitual offender who was trapped in a bedroom of a house in Koblerville that he had broken into.

Associate Judge Teresa K. Kim-Tenorio imposed a cash bail of $7,500 on Cheyenne Sablan during the bail hearing on Aug. 30, 2016. The defendant was represented by court-appointed counsel Assistant Public Defender Cindy Nesbit while Assistant Attorney General Shannon Foley appeared for the government. The defendant was charged with burglary, theft and criminal mischief.

A preliminary hearing was set for Sept. 6, 2016 at 1:30 p.m. and the arraignment will be held on Sept. 12, 2016 at 9 a.m.

According to Police Officer Daniel T. Joab in his declaration of probable cause, police officers were dispatched to Tottotville in Koblerville on Aug. 29, 2016 and met with a man who was holding a bat and a woman who was hysterical.

The couple, who turned out to be the owners of the house, told police that there was a man in one of the bedrooms of their home.

Police officers ordered the defendant to open the door, but when the defendant did not comply the police kicked the door open with the permission of the owner.

Police then arrested the defendant for burglary and transported him to the Department of Corrections.

The owner said his house had been burglarized multiple times before. In the latest incident, they were asleep at 1:30 a.m. when his wife woke him up and told him she heard someone trying to open the door.

After looking around outside his house, the husband then saw through one of the windows the defendant inside a bedroom. He said a screen was broken and he saw the defendant holding his laptop.

The husband said it was the same bedroom that had been burglarized twice before.

He said he shouted for help, and neighbors soon surrounded the house to prevent the defendant from escaping while they called the police.

A neighbor later told police he woke up when he heard someone yelling and screaming from the victims’ house.

The neighbor said he grabbed his golf club and ran outside where he saw his neighbor looking into the window of his own house.

The neighbor said he also saw the defendant inside his neighbor’s bedroom.

The neighbor said the defendant was trying to break the window to get out and when he failed, he tried to open the bedroom door but was also unsuccessful.

The neighbor said the defendant finally gave up trying to get out and just sat down until police arrived.

The husband said the following morning, he found a green bag by the window that was broken into containing cigarettes, a lighter, a screwdriver, a box-cutter, a silver earring and 80 cents.

The defendant’s rap sheet included a string of assault and battery, theft by deception and burglary cases from 2000 to the present.