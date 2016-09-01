Convicted sex offender arrested for raping child

A MAN who served two years in jail for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old victim in 2012 has been arrested again, this time on the charge of sexually abusing a 10-year-old boy in Chalan Kanoa.

Associate Judge Teresa K. Kim-Tenorio imposed a bail of $100,000 cash on 36-year-old Steven Romie Aguon at the bail hearing on Tuesday. The court appointed Assistant Public Defender Cindy Nesbit to represent the defendant while Assistant Attorney General Shannon Foley appeared for the government.

Aguon was charged with sexual abuse of a minor in the first degree, assault and battery and disturbing the peace.

The preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 7, 2016 at 9 a.m. and the arraignment will be on Sept. 12, 2016 at 9 a.m.

Police Detective Catherine B. Pangelinan stated in her affidavit that responding police officers met with a woman who reported that her 10-year-old son was sexually abused by the defendant who is their neighbor.

Pangelinan said the boy’s father told police that the boy came home late and when asked where he came from, the boy said he went biking with the defendant.

Pangelinan said the boy’s father was concerned because they knew the defendant had been arrested before for sexual abuse of a minor.

The boy’s father said he noticed something was wrong, and he told the boy to tell the truth because “God will punish him if he lied.”

The boy said he was scared so his father promised not to spank him if the child told the truth.

Pangelinan said the boy told his father he was playing basketball when the defendant told him to follow him to his house to “build a camp.”

The boy said he followed the defendant but when they got there, the defendant told him to get into the back seat of an abandoned vehicle parked outside his house.

The boy said the defendant touched him inappropriately and continued even when the boy told him to stop. The boy said the defendant then sexually assaulted him.

The boy’s father said the victim was scared and was in pain.

The father said he wanted to confront the defendant, but Aguon had already run away.

Pangelinan was transported to the Commonwealth Health Center where he was examined. The rape kit indicated that there was penetration of the boy’s anus.

In May 2006, then-Gov. Benigno R. Fitial commuted the sentence of Aguon who had earlier been convicted of voluntary manslaughter.

Fitial said his decision was based on “compassionate and humanitarian reasons and in the public interest.”