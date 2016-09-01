Torres won’t say if he favors abolition of CUC board

GOVERNOR Ralph Torres did not directly reply when asked if he supports the abolition of the Commonwealth Utilities Corp.’s controversial board, but he did say he has some issues with CUC.

It is the Legislature that has the authority to abolish the board, he added.

“I do have issues with CUC’s progress,” he said in a media conference on Tuesday. “I would like to see more aggressive decisions. But I believe this is a concerted effort, and we’ve been working together to address those concerns. I will be meeting again with the board this week to further discuss those concerns that I spoke about during my prior meeting with them.”

In other news, the governor disclosed that the request for proposals with respect to the Managaha concession is still on hold while a feasibility study is being conducted on the CNMI’s most famous tourist site.

Torres said they need to identify what kind of RFP will be issued for the Managaha concession.

In the meantime, he said he has asked the Department of Public Lands to extend Tasi Tour’s concession for a while until such time that the issue is resolved.