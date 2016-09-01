Hocog claims immunity, asks court to dismiss MV Luta lawsuit

LIEUTENANT Gov. Victor B. Hocog has asked the Superior Court to dismiss the lawsuit filed by a taxpayer related to the release of $400,000 to MV Luta, claiming that legislative immunity shields him from liability.

Hocog, through the late Assistant Attorney General David Lochabay, filed the motion to dismiss the causes of action filed by taxpayer John Del Rosario.

According to the defense, the lawsuit claimed that Hocog, as then-senator from Rota and president of the Senate, breached his fiduciary duty to taxpayers when he violated the Government Ethics Act of 1992, influenced the decision on Rota Legislative Delegation Resolution 19-3, voted on it and participated in the drafting, introduction and adoption.

The lawsuit also alleged that Hocog has a pecuniary interest in Resolution 19-3, and that he benefited personally from it as well as his relatives when he knew or should have known that it was not a legal appropriations bill, and that he should have known he cannot use his public position for the benefit of his relatives.

The defense said Hocog was president of the Senate and member of the Rota Legislative Delegation during that time, and most of the actions complained of involved legislative activities.

Legislators are entitled to both common law and constitutional immunity for their legislative actions, the defense stated, adding that CNMI Constitution Article II states that “a member of the Legislature may not be questioned in any other place for any written or oral statement in the Legislature….”

The defense said legislative immunity arises from functions, and that any person, official or otherwise, performing legislative functions is entitled to legislative immunity

“There can be no question Hocog’s actions in connection with Resolution 19-3 fell within the ambit of legislative activity, and what Hocog knew or should have known about the ethical propriety of his actions are irrelevant,” the defense stated.

“There is no fact in the complaint that would indicate Hocog was responsible for any expenditure of public funds outside of his protective actions concerning Resolution 19-3.”

In addition, the defense said, the Open Government Act only provides personal penalties for attending meetings that do not conform to the requirements of the Act.

Plaintiff opposition

Del Rosario filed his opposition to Hocog’s motion to dismiss on Aug. 19, 2016, claiming among other things that legislative immunity cannot attach as Resolution 19-3 was not legitimate.

Del Rosario, through his counsel Jennifer Dockter, said Hocog is not protected by legislative immunity for the acts he undertook without authority and which violated the law, his ethical obligations and his duty to the taxpayers of the commonwealth.

As Hocog acknowledges, “the person claiming legislative immunity must first show they are acting within the legitimate legislative sphere” and “thus the government official seeking immunity has the burden of showing that an exemption from personal liability is justified,” the plaintiff said.

The issue is whether Hocog has met his burden of showing that his acts — which are not authorized by the CNMI Constitution, which violated the government ethics code, violated his fiduciary duties and improperly spent funds — are protected activities under the legislative immunity provisions of the CNMI Constitution which makes him immune in his official and personal capacity, the plaintiff added.

The plaintiff said Hocog has not met his burden for two reasons — first, the acts were ad hoc decision-making which benefited only a few and second, the acts that violated the Open Government Act were not legislative activity.

According to the plaintiff, Resolution 19-3 sought to give a one-time payment to a private company “which benefited the defendant’s family and not the entire community or multiple private companies.”

The $400,000 paid out to MV Luta was essentially a gift orchestrated by Hocog which resulted in a benefit to his own family, the plaintiff added.

Hocog voted not on public policy or a law that affects the community but merely to give his family $400,000 of public monies, the plaintiff said.

The acts undertaken by Hocog “were so plainly illegal [that it] only amplifies a finding that he was not acting in a legislative capacity.”

The plaintiff said to claim immunity, the defendant “had the burden to prove that that his acts were the formulation of policy, benefited the community, and were legislative rather than administrative.”

But the appropriation of money to a private company which Hocog’s family owns through a resolution was not a legislative act by the Senate, the plaintiff said.

“Legislative immunity cannot attach. The resolution was not legitimate and has no basis in law.”

Moreover, a “resolution attempting to appropriate money is not an authorized function of the Senate and the legislation did not benefit the community but the defendant’s family. The defendant has not demonstrated a right to relief on the ground of legislative immunity.”

Del Rosario sued Hocog and Finance Secretary Larrisa Larson for authorizing the payment of $400,000 to Luta Mermaid LLC to pay for the costs associated with MV Luta’s voyage from Louisiana to Rota. Resolution 19-3 stated that MV Luta was to repay the funds within one year, but no repayment has taken place. According to Del Rosario, Luta Mermaid’s shareholders are Hocog’s relatives.