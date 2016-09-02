Rota store owner sues Saipan Shipping over delivery delays

A ROTA company and a CNMI resident who owns a store there sued Saipan Shipping Inc. in federal court for delays in delivery that they say resulted in the damage and expiration of some of their goods during shipment or while in the custody of the defendant.

Kin & Rit or K&R Inc. and Francisco M. Atalig, owner of Sinapalo Safeway, through their counsel Matthew T. Gregory, filed 31 counts against Saipan Shipping — 13 for breach of contract, 17 for negligence, and one for Consumer Protection Act claims.

The plaintiffs are also suing the defendant for breach of the covenant of good faith and fair dealing, and for damages including costs for replacement of goods, loss of market share, loss of net profits, exemplary damages, expenses for costs incurred associated with damaged or expired goods

The plaintiffs are asking for a jury trial and a court judgment for damages resulting from the defendant’s breach; for property damage; for exemplary, punitive and liquidated damages; for reasonable attorney’s fees, all in an amount to be proven at trial; for prejudgment and post-judgment interest; for costs of suit; and all other relief the court deems appropriate.

Case facts

According to the lawsuit, Rota is about 100 miles from Guam with an estimated population of 3,000 and is heavily dependent upon marine transport services for essential commodities such as food, equipment and other supplies.

The plaintiffs said Saipan Shipping is the only common carrier marine transport that serves Rota and issues a bill of lading to customers who engage its maritime transport services.

The plaintiffs said the bill of lading issued by the defendant indicates that there was a contract from date of transfer of goods from the shipper until delivery to a consignee at a designated port. The terms of the contract are not negotiable, the plaintiffs added.

They said the defendant had a duty to protect the goods transferred to its possession and to transport the goods within a reasonable time without undue delay.

The plaintiffs said on Jan. 9, 2014 Atalig transferred goods for shipment to Rota which arrived there on April 15, 2014 or 90 days after he had it shipped.

On Sept. 26, 2014 Atalig again transferred goods to Rota through the defendant and they arrived on Feb. 2, 2015.

Atalig said the bill of lading did not indicate any defects in the goods, but upon inspection of the shipment that arrived in Feb 2015, he said, some goods were expired due to the extended shipping period or had been damaged during transport.

Atalig again transferred goods to Rota on March 23, 2015 which arrived there on June 4, 2015.

He said the bill of lading again did not indicate any defects in the associated goods but, upon inspection, some goods were expired due to delayed shipping or damaged during transport.

Atalig said the same thing happened with the shipment he sent to Rota on March 24, 2015 which arrived 180 days later.

He said he and K&R transferred goods for delivery to Rota again on April 22, 2015 but they never arrived there.

On June 4, 2015 both plaintiffs transferred goods for delivery to Rota which arrived on Sept. 7, 2015, but some were again expired or damaged. The plaintiffs said some of the goods expired prior to shipping while in the custody of the defendant.

They said Saipan Shipping’s unreasonable delay was not due to bad weather but was to ensure a full barge to maximize the defendant’s profits to the detriment of the plaintiffs and to the detriment of Rota customers.

Variety was unable to get a comment from Saipan Shipping.