Ralph Yumul says CW still the best option for NMI

REPRESENTATIVE Ralph N. Yumul said the CW program is still the best option for the CNMI as a lot of small companies in the commonwealth will not qualify for H-visas for foreign workers.

Yumul, in an interview Wednesday, said H-visas have stricter requirements, and it will be difficult for small companies to comply with them.

He said he would support a policy that will allow for a permanent CW program for the CNMI.

“Of course we also need to develop our local workforce, but there’s a curve here and if we’re talking about construction workers we’re 15 years behind on the curve and there’s no way we can have enough local construction workers right now.But for other occupations, training should be easier: hospitality and bookkeeping, for example. That can be done in the CNMI, but to talk about having enough construction workers here — it’s very difficult.”

He noted that Guam, which has a much larger U.S. citizen population than the CNMI, still employs foreign construction workers through the H-2B visa process.

“They don’t have enough construction workers either, but in May over 500 H-2B visa applications were denied because of the stricter requirements. In the CNMI, we have smaller companies than Guam and a much smaller population so CWs are still the best option for now. I support a 10-year extension of the CW program because it takes time to develop workers for certain occupations. We do have institutions here that train workers, but right now we still do not have enough workers for certain jobs. So it’s still best for employers to hire contract workers,” Yumul said.

“Best Sunshine is hiring locals but then the turnover is also high. Locals don’t stay long with the company. Best Sunshine is the largest private sector employer right now, but there’s also a large turnover rate. They are hiring locals but they are not staying so we can already see the trend — turnover is high that’s why employers still have to hire CW workers.”

If not extended by the U.S. Congress, the CW program ends on Dec. 31, 2019. After that date, CNMI employers must hire nonresident workers through other U.S. visa procedures.