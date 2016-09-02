PSS reports $250,000 in savings

THE Public School System will likely save $250,000 of its budget allocation for fiscal year 2016, PSS finance and budget director Derek Sasamoto told the Board of Education last week.

He said the amount includes funding for the purchase of a school bus that was not enough.

BOE member Marylou Ada told Sasamoto to use the savings for capital expenditures.

“Start thinking ahead,” she added.

According to Sasamoto’s report, PSS had a balance of $7,212,810 as of Aug. 16 from a total appropriation of $36,455,094 for fiscal year 2016 which ends on Sept. 30, 2016.

The personnel budget of $28.7 million has $5.05 million left for the five remaining payrolls.

Of the $4.14 million budgeted for operations, there’s $864,498 left while the $3.6 million for the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. was down to $1.2 million as of Aug. 16.

To date, Sasamoto said the school system’s total settlement agreement payment to CUC amounts to $1 million, but the aggregate settlement payment is $1.5 million.

The remaining balance for the school system’s unpaid utility cost under the settlement agreement is now $2.8 million, he added.

In July, he said PSS recorded its lowest CUC expense of the year at $92,484 for all its facilities, including 19 elementary, middle and high schools, 10 Head Start centers, four early Head Start centers, the central office and the pupil transportation office.

He said PSS’ average monthly CUC expenses is $130,000.

It was in Oct. 2015 that PSS posted its lowest utility cost at $88,909.

“Our operations were reduced,” Sasamoto told the board, referring to the PSS buildings damaged or destroyed by Typhoon Soudelor last year. For two months after the typhoon, he added, PSS had no power.

“Remember utility costs are so volatile I don’t want anyone to get the impression that we need less money for utilities — we still need all that money,” he told reporters.

PSS, he added, “is providing additional funding to each school to cover their additional needs above their originally allotted budget. There is no budget shortfall.”

For its share of Compact-Impact funding, Sasamoto said PSS received a total of $166,566.75 from three fund transfers — $31,538.75 on Nov. 23, 2015; $67,509 on Jan. 4, 2016; and $67,509 on March 31, 2016.

He said the total Compact-Impact funding received for fiscal year 2016 was $397,556.75.

“We will use this to offset personnel costs,” he said.