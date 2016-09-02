Lorenzo Deleon Guerrero says abolishing CUC board not a solution

REPRESENTATIVE Lorenzo Deleon Guerrero does not support the abolition of the controversial Commonwealth Utilities Corp. board, saying it will not solve the problems that CUC is facing right now.

Deleon Guerrero, who is seeking re-election, said the problems with the board can be resolved by telling its members to shape up and change their attitudes so they can come up with unified solutions to issues confronting CUC.

He said the governor can do this by telling the board members to change their mentality.

“We should also be able to understand the issues with CUC finances and management. We have to go through each crack and find where the problem is. We can’t make things happen overnight — it takes a long time to fix things. First you have to come up with a plan to fix the utility.”

Deleon Guerrero said Guam “had the same issues before, but they were able to fix them and it’s getting better now. CUC should learn from them, and they should also learn from Dave Sablan. They should listen to him because he was there, he fixed the Guam Power Authority, and now it’s in good shape. Dave keeps telling the other CUC board members that this is not the way to do business, and that they should listen to him because of his experience. CUC should follow how Guam does things and prioritize the problems that need to be solved. So it’s not abolishment but shaping up and and understanding the business of the utility. You can’t say I run a store so I know how to manage a utility. Running a store is different from managing a utility. A utility involves a lot of things so the key is you have to know how it’s done, and you should have a long-term plan.”

The administration said it sought a meeting with the Attorney General’s Office to discuss whether there is some legal way to dissolve the board or not renew the appointments of its members.

The administration said it is still looking at all options to find solutions to CUC’s problems.

Rep. Ralph Yumul, who is also seeking reelection, said he does not support abolishing the board either. He says it is needed to serve as a “check and balance.

“But if there must be a board then it has to function as a board,” he added.

According to its critics, the CUC board has been micro-managing the utilities, overspending its budget, meeting with potential contractors in violation of the ethics code and the Open Government Act, alienating federal agencies that provide CUC with badly needed funding, and firing or causing the resignation of federally required managers in hard-to-fill positions, among other things.