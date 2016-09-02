Fernandez among candidates for NMC president

FORMER Northern Marianas College President Carmen Fernandez is applying for her old job, sources told Variety.

A former Guam senator and former vice president for administration and finance of the University of Guam, Fernandez became NMC president in 2007.

Three years later, the NMC board fired her after she was suspended for three months. She was accused of abusing her authority when she ordered grades to be changed for certain students.

Fernandez sued NMC and its board for wrongful termination in federal court, but her lawsuit was dismissed by Federal Judge Frances M. Tydingco Gatewood in 2011.

As of May 28, 2016, the Presidential Search Committee headed by Cynthia I Deleon Guerrero reported there were seven applicants for the NMC presidency.

However, only two applicants met the first deadline as well as the qualifications and eligibility requirements.

The interview process conducted by the Presidential Search Committee started on June 10, 2016.

On Wednesday the NMC board, in a closed-door session, discussed the information provided by the Presidential Search Committee.

“I can’t share [any information],” Rabauliman later told Variety.

But he said the committee has finalized its work and transmitted a report to the board.

“So the board is going to deliberate on that today [Wednesday], he added.

Rabauliman said the board will decide on how they will move forward.

“In other words, the work done by the Presidential Search Committee has already been completed, forwarded and transmitted to the board, and the board is now going to deliberate on it.”

He said the board has yet to “engage” with the qualified applicants.

Rabauliman said he is hopeful they will be able to hire a new president before the year ends, but it all depends on what transpires after the board reviews the information provided by the Presidential Search Committee.

NMC dean of administration and resource development Dave J. Attao was appointed interim college president following the expiration of Dr. Sharon Hart’s contact in June.