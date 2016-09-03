Saipan mayor’s office, DLNR to update outdoor recreation plan

THE Saipan mayor’s office will work with the Department of Lands and Natural Resources to update the Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan, according to Henry Hofschneider, special assistant to Mayor David M. Apatang.

The comprehensive plan, which has not been updated since 2011, is one of the vital requirements in development projects, especially in historical areas, Hofschneider said.

The mayor’s office is currently working on “project narratives” that will be included in its proposal for funding assistance from the National Park Service, he added.

Hofschneider said the mayor’s office will pursue its plan to improve the island’s tourist sites.

This include the development of a parking area and foot trail going to Old Man by the Sea, the development of the Blue Hole in Talofofo, and the Puttan Naftan historic and lookout site.

The mayor’s office is currently working with DLNR to designate a parking area and trail on the three proposed tourist development sites, Hofschneider said.

The mayor’s office will also work with permitting agencies to develop plans and submit applications for development permits, and collaborate with the Division of Fish and Wildlife, the Division of Agriculture-Forestry Section, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Marianas Visitors Authority, the Saipan and Northern Island Legislative Delegation and other regulatory agencies.

In addition, Apatang said he will pursue the proposed sunset-garden project of his predecessor, the late Mayor Donald Flores.

A Korean company is now helping to develop a plan for the project, Apatang said.

The beautification program, which includes planting of flowers in road medians along Beach Road, continues to get support from the community, he added.

But such initiatives need sufficient funds and manpower, he said, so his office will pursue its grant application with the U.S. Office of Insular Affairs for the acquisition of a small dump truck, a small bulldozer and a road compactor.

Apatang said he will also request a budget increase so he can hire 10 more full-time employees at the mayor’s office.

Currently, he said they have 48 FTEs including those with the dog-control program and field operations.

For community improvement programs, Apatang said his administration will work collaboratively with village residents, the zoning office, and non-government agencies to identify blighted properties.

He urged the Legislature to pass the Nuisance Abatement and Blighted Property Maintenance Act which was introduced in 2013.

“We will work with owners of blighted property to conduct and commit to regular cleanup, maintenance of property and removal of hazardous structures,” he said.

The stray dog removal program will continue, he added, saying that he will also establish a neighborhood watch that works with village residents.

Asked if he will adopt the Neighborhood Watch Task Force initiated by the municipal council, he said his proposal aims to do more.

He said he will identify federal and local funding sources and encourage businesses to participate in the program and commit to support its mission by providing equipment, tools and other things needed in the anti-crime campaign.

He said his office will likewise work closely with the Department of Public Safety to implement the neighborhood watch program.