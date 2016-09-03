CNMI Labor reverses denial order but sanctions employer for failure to comply

THE local Department of Labor has reversed the denial order against Shun Fu Market which is requesting a certificate of good standing, but sanctioned the employer for its failure to post a job vacancy announcement.

DOL ruled that ZY Corporation, doing business as Shun Fu Market, should be granted a certificate of good standing provided that the employer complies with the terms of the order and pays the sanction fee amounting to $2,000.

Hearing Officer Jerry Cody in his Aug. 29 order stated that the employer must also file a revised 2016 Workforce Plan with the Citizen Job Placement Section and must post all future job vacancies and job renewals at DOL’s website.

Cody ordered the employer to comply with the terms of the order and to pay the sanction fee in 30 days.

Shun Fu Market appealed DOL’s Aug. 9 denial order for its request for a certificate of good standing.

DOL’s Job Placement Section denied the company’s request citing three grounds: failure to post a job vacancy announcement in 2014 and 2015 for the job of a manager held by a CW-1 employee; failure to submit a workforce plan for 2014 and 2015; and failure to submit quarterly workforce listing documents for 10 quarters (2014, 2015, 1st and 2nd quarters of 2016).

The employer, during a hearing, admitted to the violations and promised to correct them and also agreed to pay the sanction fee.

Cody, in reversing the denial, said denying a certificate may result in the loss of the manager’s job which would effectively close the business.

Cody said he is willing to give the employer one final chance to demonstrate that it can comply with the department’s regulations and show good faith in hiring U.S. citizens and permanent residents in the future.