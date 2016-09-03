Torres to act on election official’s appointment soon

GOVERNOR Ralph D.L.G. Torres will soon act on the appointment of Julita Villagomez, the acting executive director of the Commonwealth Election Commission.

It has been over a year since she was appointed to succeed, in an acting capacity, Robert Guerrero who was appointed commissioner of the Department of Corrections and, later, the Department of Public Safety.

Torres said he will meet the election board soon to discuss Villagomez’s appointment.

He said he wants Villagomez to remain in her position, adding that he will “finalize” her appointment which has to be confirmed by the election board members.

In other news, Villagomez announced that the election commission has received a total of 167 absentee ballot requests from all over the U.S.

The requests for absentee ballots began on Aug. 25 and the deadline for an application or request for an absentee ballot either by electronic mail or by post mail is Oct. 14.

Voter registration has also started and the last day is Sept. 9.

Early voting for the Northern Islands is on Sept. 24; and for Saipan, Tinian and Rota, Nov. 1. The last day for early voting is Nov. 7 while election day is Nov. 8.