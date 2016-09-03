Northern Islands mayor insists on getting share of MVA trust fund

NORTHERN Islands Mayor Jerome Aldan said he doesn’t see why the Northern Islands should be excluded from getting a portion of the Marianas Visitors Authority trust fund.

He said the Northern Islands are far more remote than Rota or Tinian which will get 2 percent of the trust fund as proposed by House Bill 19-165.

“If the Northern Islands are given a chance and promoted right, they have the potential to attract tourists and be a destination attraction as well,” the mayor said.

MVA Managing Director Chris Concepcion said Rota and Tinian have sizable permanent populations and are remote from the capital of Saipan “so having their municipalities control some of the destination enhancement projects [funded by MVA] are important.”

Aldan said the Northern Islands have always been left out as far as development programs in the CNMI are concerned.

“We continue to see [the Northern Islands small] population as a scapegoat [while] fail[ing] to see the potential and developments…in…the Gani [Northern] Islands,” he said.

While it is true that residents in the Northern Islands may be “limited in number, that doesn’t mean that we can’t help advertise or assist in enhancing and developing [those islands] as a tourist destination.”

He added, “Who knows, it might just be the next big attraction like the Grand Mariana Casino Resort!”

Aldan said he supports MVA and its vision but it should also consider the Northern Islands.

“We can’t just offer redundancy over and over. We shouldn’t be afraid and rather be visionaries and actually explore what the hidden treasures of Gani have to offer.”

Aldan said if MVA is sincere about helping the Northern Islands gain some attention, the agency should look into his request for assistance that was made earlier last year for destination enhancement.

He said the requested assistance is “very minimal” and can help the Northern Islands market their potential, especially the volcanic island of Pagan.

Aldan said MVA officials should venture out more and see “the beauty of the Northern Islands.” Most of the islands’ former residents now live on Saipan.

MVA should “not just focus on the already well-developed…southern Marianas,” Aldan added.

He also said he has not seen or heard what MVA has contributed to the destination enhancement of Goat Island, the Wedding Cake development on Rota, or the Volcano Hot Springs in Pagan.

MVA, he added, is “pouring all the funds” into Saipan’s Managaha, the CNMI’s most famous tourist spot.