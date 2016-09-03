Defendant in ‘ice’-smuggling case says he was promised over $7K payment

THE defendant who has yet to be sentenced for attempting to smuggle 4.9 pounds of methamphetamine or “ice” into Saipan in December last year testified in federal court Thursday that he was to be paid 50,000 Chinese yuan or about $7,400 for shipping the drugs from China and picking up the delivery on Saipan.

Shicheng Cai, who is cooperating with the U.S. government, told the court that Lili, the wife of the alleged leader of the drug delivery, Xi Huang, asked him to find somebody in China to pick up some merchandise on Saipan.

Cai said he didn’t know what the “merchandise” was at first. He said he didn’t find anyone so he decided to do it.

Cai said he needed money because of his gambling losses. He admitted that he was the one who prepared the three packets of “ice,” slipped them into a bucket of paint and had it shipped from China to Saipan.

Cai said he was following orders from the “mastermind,” Xi Huang, who has also pled guilty and is now serving an 188-month jail term.

Cai said his wife and Huang’s wife are relatives.

According to Cai, Huang’s wife, Lili, told him to meet someone at a KFC branch in Fujian where his photo was taken and two hours later, he got a fake CNMI driver’s license.

Cai said it was his idea to put the packets of “ice” in the paint buckets, and it was his writing on the cover of the paint bucket.

He said he marked the bucket which contained the ‘ice” and shipped it along with the eight other paint buckets in the same shipment.

Cai said Huang told him he needed a CNMI driver’s license to pick up the merchandise on Saipan.

Cai testified how he ordered the paint buckets online, packaged and slipped the “ice” into one of the paint buckets then went home to Suzhou to wait for Huang’s orders.

Cai said about a month later, on Dec. 4, 2015 he and Huang flew to Saipan.

He said they arrived here after 4 a.m. and were picked up at the airport by a woman he didn’t know and brought to the Honey Bee Bar in Garapan.

Cai said they didn’t stay there long, just to rent a car, and they then proceeded to Summer Holiday Hotel where he took a shower before going to McDonald’s/Mobil in Garapan where they bought gas and also had breakfast. He said they likewise bought two cellphones.

Cai said Huang drove around the island to familiarize him with the roads while telling him to pay attention and see if anyone was following, like a government car.

Chen’s appearance

The prosecutor, Assistant U.S. Attorney Garth Backe, asked Cai when he first saw the third defendant, Zhaopeng Chen.

Cai said it was when they picked him up at Sunshine Garden Hotel in Susupe.

Cai said Huang and Chen are relatives, and they spoke in Fujian which he couldn’t understand, so he asked that they speak Mandarin instead.

Cai said they rented two cars. He said he drove a green Mazda while Huang drove an SUV. He said Chen rode with Huang.

Cai said the three of them went back to Summer Holiday Hotel where they called the owner of Sunleader Store to ask when they could pick up the merchandise.

They then drove to the Sunleader Store and then to the Sunleader warehouse in As Terlaje to pick up the paint buckets. There, they were arrested by law enforcement officers waiting for them.

Cai said Lili and Huang paid for his plane ticket as well as for his accommodations at the Summer Holiday Hotel and the car rental which was under his name. He said they also paid for the shipping fees and other expenses.

According to Cai, Huang told him they were going to sell the “ice” on the following day after they got it from the Sunleader warehouse.

Chen’s defense counsel David Banes asked Cai if Chen was in China with them when Cai prepared and shipped the paint buckets containing “ice.”

Cai answered “no.”

Asked if Chen stayed with them at the same hotel, or if Huang also gave Chen a cellphone, Cai again answered “no.”

Cai said he only met Chen at after 8 a.m. on Dec. 4, 2015 when they picked him up at his hotel in Susupe. At 11 a.m., they were arrested by law enforcement authorities.

Cai has been in jail since his arrest. After his testimony, the U.S. government rested its case.

The defense then called Huang as its first witness, but the court noted that Huang had filed an appeal.

Huang then told the court through an interpreter that he wanted to waive his right to remain silent and to testify and tell the truth.

Huang said his court-appointed lawyer Robert Torres advised him to plead the Fifth as he has appealed the judge’s sentencing order.

District Court Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona advised Huang that he has the right not to testify, but if he does, anything he says may incriminate him and the U.S. government can use his testimony against him.

Huang said he needed to think about it first and wanted to talk to a new lawyer.

Judge Manglona told Huang that she would appoint a new lawyer to represent him and that he has until Friday morning to decide if he wants to testify or not.

Banes filed an oral motion for a judgment of acquittal which was denied by the court.

The defense will call its witnesses as day four of Zhaopeng Chen’s jury trial continues at 9 a.m. today, Friday, Sept. 2, 2016.