CUC offers executive director’s position to Tim Barringer

THE Commonwealth Utilities Corp. board on Thursday made an offer of employment to an applicant for the federally required executive director’s position.

After a two-hour executive session, the board approved the motion to offer Tim Barringer a contract “contingent on his passing a background check and drug test.”

Another motion was approved to authorize CUC chief legal counsel James Sirok to make the offer to Barringer who will receive $155,000 a year based on a two-year contract.

In an interview, Sirok declined to provide details of the terms and conditions of the contract, saying “we are still in the negotiation process.”

Sirok said the CUC board interviewed Barringer during an executive or closed-door meeting presided over by vice chairman Eric San Nicolas.

CUC chairwoman Adelina Roberto was off-island, but she participated through teleconference. Board member Dave Sablan Jr. also participated via teleconference.

The other board members who attended the meeting were Joe Torres, Albert Taitano and Ignacio Perez.

Sirok said Barringer worked in Nebraska, but declined to give other details about the applicant.

In a separate interview, San Nicolas said the interview with Barringer “went really well.”

“This will kind of debunk all those comments that the board has not been adhering to the stipulated order provisions or working with the [Environmental Protection Agency],” he said.

San Nicolas said Barringer has been vetted by EPA and was found to be qualified.

“This is the second round of interviews. We have pretty much all members of the board participating in this interview. We’re satisfied, and we decided to make him an offer,” he said.

Barringer has lots of experience and is an engineer, San Nicolas said, adding that “we are hoping he will accept the offer as soon as practicable, so he can be part of our team and lead CUC in accomplishing its mission.”

San Nicolas said Barringer agreed to be interviewed on Saipan.

“Mr. Barringer was asked to come here for a face-to-face interview and we’re glad he accepted the invitation to be on island.”

According to San Nicolas, acting executive director Gary Camacho gave Barringer a tour of the power plant. On Thursday afternoon, Barringer was also scheduled to visit the water and wastewater facilities.

“We’ve been working with EPA since day one and Mr. Barringer satisfied both EPA standards and the stipulated order provisions, as well as the board itself,” San Nicolas said.

The executive director’s position has been vacant since July 2015 after Alan Fletcher resigned.