CUC asks court to stop DHS from enforcing FY 2016 CW cap

THE Commonwealth Utilities Corp. and its 13 CWs are asking the federal court to issue a preliminary injunction to prevent the U.S. Department of Homeland Security from enforcing the CW-1 numerical cap that CUC said was “unlawfully published” on Oct. 22, 2015.

CUC counsel James S. Sirok in his 11-page brief said CUC does not want to eliminate the ability of DHS to set an annual CW-1 cap and reject petitions submitted after the cap has been reached. But he said CUC should have been given an agency filing date rather than have its CW renewal applications rejected and returned.

Sirok said U.S. Citizen and Immigration Services has published notices that indicate available exemptions to the cap.

He said if this exemption exists and USCIS receives a CW-1 petition after the cap has been reached, USCIS should first determine if the CW qualifies for exemption and, if not, only then reject the petition.

The defendants in this complaint are U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Charles Johnson, Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Sarah Saldana and U.S. Citizenship Immigration Services Director Leon Rodgriguez.

Sirok said the defendants ignored the legislative requirements of the federalization law or the Consolidated Natural Resources Act of 2008 and the federal Administrative Procedure Act or APA and created a set of regulations that contained a provision to grant discretionary authority to the DHS secretary to reduce the number of CW-1 workers in the CNMI to zero by Dec. 31, 2019.

Sirok said the defendants claim that this discretionary authority which the DHS secretary granted to himself is not reviewable by the court.

By asking the court to refrain from action, Sirok said, the defendants are seeking to complete their efforts to re-write provisions of the law in disregard of the checks and balances provided by the other agencies and branches of the federal government.

Arguments

Sirok said DHS’ conduct in setting the annual CW-1 cap numbers for 2013-2016 is reviewable under the federal APA and that CUC and its 13 CW-1 workers are likely to succeed on the merits.

Sirok said DHS promulgated regulations by giving itself the authority to come up with a number “reasonably calculated” under DHS discretion to reduce the number of CW-1 workers to zero by the end of 2019.

But Sirok said DHS failed to comply with the federalization law’s requirement to publish by regulation its annual numerical limitation and ignored the APA Section 553 requirement to publish the number limitation and provide a chance for the public to comment before it is implemented.

Sirok said the court needs to determine if DHS acted without observing the procedures required by law and, if so, the court should set aside such conduct.

According to Sirok, DHS is well aware of the requirements after ignoring them in 2009 when DHS tried to implement its CW-1 transition program without providing the opportunity for public comment.

He said the defendants incorrectly argued that a preliminary injunction is not available to the plaintiffs.

The court, he added, has power and jurisdiction to enjoin or stay agency conduct which is contrary to law under the APA

Sirok said the plaintiffs have suffered and will continue to suffer irreparable harm. The defendants argued that if the plaintiffs had submitted their petition for renewal of CW-1 permits six months in advance, the plight of the plaintiffs would have been different, but Sirok said this is mere assumption and not fact.

“There are no published laws or regulations mandating [DHS’] conduct. Second, without such legislative or regulatory mandate, and without a clear statement from the agency of this fact, there can be no consideration by the court that the plaintiffs would be in a different position,” Sirok said.

He noted that the defendants have not been informed about CUC’s efforts to train personnel to replace its CW-1 workers and the difficulty CUC has faced in obtaining qualified power plant mechanics and electricians on a temporary basis.

Sirok said the only reason why nine out of CUC’s 13 CW-1 employees are still working is because of a confidential agreement CUC had with the defendants to forgo action on a temporary restraining order and continue the hearing at a later date.

Sirok said the public interest supports the issuance of the preliminary injunction.