CW cap for FY 2017: 12,998

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has set the CW cap for fiscal year 2017 at 12,998 — one fewer than the current cap.

FY 2017 starts on Oct. 1, 2016.

The new cap was announced by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Thursday morning, according to the office of U.S. Congressman Gregorio Camacho Kilili Sablan.

In a statement, Gov. Ralph Torres said he is pleased with the USCIS decision which granted the CNMI’s request.

“An insignificant reduction to the FY 2017 cap was one of the many recommendations we made in the 902 consultations and subsequent dialogues I have had with USCIS officials,” Torres said.

“I am very pleased that they have granted this request. I am working closely with Congressman Sablan to push forward with the extension of the current transition period and it is my hope that we can work collaboratively with USCIS and our local regulations to ensure that the tools are in place to ensure an adequate transition into the U.S. immigration system.

“It is critical that while we are experiencing an economic resurgence we utilize all available labor to provide jobs and resources to our people. This minimal reduction will go a long way toward allowing business development to continue throughout the next year, more jobs to be created for our local population, and more resources to be provided to meet critical government obligations,” the governor added.

Sablan, in a separate statement, said he asked DHS officials earlier this month to consider reducing the CW cap by a very small number in FY 2017, to minimize any economic harm during this period of growth in the local tourism industry.

“The decision to reduce the cap by one for fiscal year 2017 demonstrates, once again, the care and attention given by the people at Homeland Security and USCIS to ensure that the transition to federal immigration law in our islands is as minimally difficult as possible,” Sablan said.

“We know from our experience with the 2016 cap that the new 2017 number will not cover all of the CW workers who are present and needed in the Marianas,” he said.

“CWs comprise almost half of our total workforce today, and in the months and years ahead we must step up our efforts to successfully transition to the end of the CW program. This means recruiting, training and hiring more U.S. workers and shifting to other available visa categories for the foreign workers we need to supplement our labor force,” Sablan added.

He said the Department of Homeland Security notice setting the CW numerical limit for fiscal 2017 is scheduled to be published in the Federal Register on Friday, Sept. 2, 2016 (EST). A pre-publication version of the notice is available for viewing online at https://s3.amazonaws.com/public-inspection.federalregister.gov/2016-21325.pdf/.

Under the 2008 federalization law, or the Consolidated Natural Resources Act, the number of CW workers must be reduced each year until it reaches zero by Dec. 31, 2019. Thereafter, the CNMI must hire nonresident workers through the other U.S. visa processes.