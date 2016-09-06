Palacios, Tebuteb urge colleagues to fund priority, critical projects

SENATE Vice President Arnold Palacios and House Minority Leader Ramon Tebuteb on Friday urged their colleagues in the Saipan and Northern Islands Legislative Delegation to fund pressing obligations such as federally required utility projects and landfill compliance in Marpi.

Palacios and Tebuteb raised this concern prior to the delegation’s passing two local measures — House Local Bills 19-56 and 19-69 — appropriating more than $3 million for various projects.

The discussion started in the morning and ended just before 5 p.m.

H.L.B. 19-56 appropriates up to $2,596,464 from the Third Senatorial District Developers Infrastructure Tax Fund under Business Unit 3730 to fund various road-pavement projects in different areas in Saipan while H.L.B. 19-69 appropriates $1 million from the exclusive gaming annual license fees allotted to the Third Senatorial District for various improvement projects in Precincts 1 to 5.

Palacios said he is not against funding these projects, and he understands the needs of the precincts, but added that the delegation should not ignore urgent and critical projects such as the water system and the landfill issues as well as the federal stipulation orders that the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. must comply with.

“We are throwing millions at these road-pavement projects but not a single penny for the landfill issue that needs to be addressed or the CUC stipulated orders and the water leaks,” the senator said.

Tebuteb said discretionary funding should stop so more funding can go to critical projects.

Discretionary funds are not being used wisely, he added.

Palacios, however, still voted to pass the two funding measures, reiterating his support for their intent while expressing the hope that in the near future, the delegation will also consider appropriating substantial amounts to address more pressing obligations.

“We all know that there are certain priorities, but no one wants to touch them because they’re not in their respective precincts. [The Department of Public Works] will need $3 million to $4 million for the landfill and that’s something that we need to address,” Palacios said.

Rep. Edwin Propst agreed with Palacios, saying that if they continue to ignore more pressing issues where are they going to get funding to address these problems once they got worse?

He said they may end up “borrowing” money again from the Marianas Public Land Trust to address the federal stipulation orders imposed on CUC.

Propst voted no to H.L.B. 19-56 while 19 members voted yes to pass the measure which was introduced by Reps. Antonio Sablan, Angel Demapan and Felicidad Ogumoro.

Rep. Joseph Leepan Guerrero was absent.

Reps. Edmund Villagomez and Roman Benavente voted no to H.L.B. 19-69 with 16 other members voting to pass it.

Speaker Ralph Demapan and Rep. Francis Taimanao were not in the House chamber during the roll-call vote on H.L.B. 19-69 which was introduced by Leepan, Ogumoro, Taimanao, Propst, Yumul and Rep. Vinnie Sablan.

Senate Vice President Palacios said: “I’m trying to express my concerns and hopefully we can become mindful of these issues. I understand the need for precinct projects, but at the end of the day we will face a crisis and we will not have any resources to address it and it will be because of our lack of foresight.”

Palacios said DPW is facing an administrative order for non-compliance with respect to landfill requirements.

He added DPW was cited by the Division of Environmental Quality for non-compliance years ago following an oversight inspection.