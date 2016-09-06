Kainoa Wanket gets 60 days for cellphone theft

AN 18-year-old resident of As Lito was sentenced to two years of imprisonment, but all suspended except 60 days after he pled guilty to two counts of theft.

Associate Judge Teresa K. Kim-Tenorio sentenced Kainoa Wanket to one year of imprisonment for the first count of theft, all suspended except for 30 days, and one year imprisonment, all suspended expect for 30 days for the second theft charge.

Wanket was also given credit for the 18 days he had served in jail for both cases.

He will perform 200 hours of community work service, stay away from his victims, write a letter of apology and have it published and undergo blood, breath or urine test if asked by the Office of Adult Probation.

The next hearing will be on Nov. 29, 2016.

At the sentencing hearing, Wanket’s grandfather asked the court for leniency. The grandfather said he has been Wanket’s companion since his grandson was just three years old.

“I don’t have long to live, and it hurts when someone you love is not close by,” the grandfather said. “If he is taken away from me, it will hurt me very much.”

The defendant’s mother also spoke and asked the court to give Wanket another chance.

“He knows and I know that he did wrong, but we are asking the court for another chance,” the defendant’s mother said.

When given a chance to talk before he was sentenced, Wanket said he was very sorry for what he did and that he will not do it again.

“I want to apologize to the victims and their families, and I want to prove that you will never see me in court again,” Wanket told Judge Kim-Tenorio.

Assistant Attorney General Heather Barcinas recommended a jail term of one year each for the two theft cases, all suspended except for six months in each case to be served concurrently

Barcinas said the defendant needs to reflect on his actions.

“The case is straightforward. There are two victims here, and the defendant was on pre-trial release when he did it again,” Barcinas said. She noted that the defendant is 18 years old yet he already has two misdemeanors.

“He must be punished for failing to obey court orders,” Barcinas said.

Assistant Public Defender Tillman Clark said Wanket is still a teenager and had been an exemplary member of the community with no criminal records prior to these cases.

“He is just starting on his way to adulthood,” Clark said.

When he told the defendant the consequences of his deeds, Wanket was shocked, Clark said.

“This just shows his naivete. He is not a repeat offender, and this is his first time in a criminal justice proceeding. The two spots will stay with him forever and will reflect in all his records and will affect him.”

Clark recommended probation and community service for his client.

Judge Kim-Tenorio said she took into consideration Wanket’s background as the son of teenage parents and that he has no prior charges.

But the fact that Wanket did it again 45 days after he was released for the first incident cannot be ignored, the judge said.

“Everybody deserves a second chance, but sometimes there are consequences. You still have so much to learn. I don’t want to see you here again, either. You made a bad choice but don’t let it define you,” the judge told Wanket.

Wanket was arrested in March 2016 for trying to sell a stolen iPhone for $180. He was released after he posted 10 percent of the $5,000 cash bail pending trial but was arrested again the next month for receiving a $350 payment for an iPhone 6 that he failed to hand over to the buyer.