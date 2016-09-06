Saipan Chamber of Commerce urges employers to use other visas for guest workers

THE Saipan Chamber of Commerce is thankful for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s decision to cut by one only the CW cap for fiscal year 2017. At the same time, the chamber is urging CNMI employers to use the CW program only for jobs not eligible for other visa categories.

In an email on Friday, Saipan Chamber of Commerce president Velma Palacios said, “We appreciate the Department of Homeland Security’s reducing the CW numerical limit by one for fiscal year 2017 as recommended by U.S. Congressman Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan and Gov. Ralph D.L.G. Torres.”

Palacios said the FY 2017 CW cap of 12,998 will not maintain all existing contracts workers, but it will continue to allow businesses to transition their CWs who are eligible for other visa categories.

“Our members have started to transition those existing CW workers to other applicable categories,” she added.

“We continue to encourage our members to use the CW program for job categories not eligible for H1s, H2s, or other visas. At the same time, our members are making efforts to recruit and train (through in-house training programs and partnerships) local residents.”

Palacios said the chamber recognizes that the CNMI business community needs a sustainable workforce to support the islands’ growing economy.

Hotel Association of Northern Marianas Islands president Gloria Cavanagh said they recognize the fact that by law, the CW cap has to be reduced.

But, she said, “we are happy that DHS has considered our labor situation and given us the minimal reduction of one.”

Kilili said last week that the “decision to reduce the cap by one for FY 2017 demonstrates, once again, the care and attention given by the people at Homeland Security to ensure that the transition to federal immigration law in our islands is accomplished with as little difficulty as possible.”

He added, “We know from our experience with the 2016 cap that the new 2017 number will not cover all of the CW workers who are present and needed in the Marianas.”

The federal CW program ends in Dec. 2019, but the CNMI government is asking the U.S. government for a 10-year extension and an increase of the cap to 18,000.

At the height of its economic boom in the mid-1990s, the CNMI had over 30,000 guest workers.