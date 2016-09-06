CUC’s Camacho uncertain board will retain him

COMMONWEALTH Utilities Corp. acting executive director Gary Camacho is not sure whether the CUC board will allow him to assume his old position as power division manager.

On Thursday, the CUC board offered the executive director’s position to Tim Barringer after the U.S. Environmental Protect Agency found him qualified for the federal-stipulated-order position.

As of Friday, however, Camacho said Barringer had not accepted the offer.

Camacho said he is hoping that Barringer will work for CUC.

“He will bring lots of experience. I’m hopeful he will consider the opportunity,” he added.

In Dec. 2015, Camacho was appointed acting executive director by the board for 60 days, succeeding water and wastewater chief engineer John Riegel who was appointed acting executive director after Alan Fletcher resigned in June 2015.

Camacho’s appointment as executive director has been repeatedly extended since then.

On Friday, Camacho said the board had yet to notify him whether he will return to his previous post once CUC hires a permanent executive director.

The power division is currently administered by Lee Lieto.

Variety was told that Camacho’s experience as one the most senior members of CUC management “has been recognized by previous executive directors.”

CUC’s previous executive directors, particularly those from off-island, would always consult with Camacho regarding power transmission and distribution as well as power-generation issues, Variety was told.