Saipan mayor opposes bill to diminish DPL authority

IF the Legislature wants to diminish the Department of Public Lands’ administrative responsibilities over the leasing of public lands, it might as well assume the entire responsibility of administering the leasing of public lands itself, Saipan Mayor David M. Apatang said.

In his comments on House Bill 19-124, which proposes to provide legislative oversight with respect to public land leases by limiting the DPL’s scope of authority relative to parcel size, the mayor said the measure rather than offering a solution to the problem will “potentially increase the problem.”

He added, “We believe the bill is not the answer (i.e.)…diminishing the responsibilities of DPL and transferring many of the same responsibilities to the Legislature.”

According to the bill introduced by Rep. Antonio P. Sablan, DPL cannot transfer an interest in more than one hectare of public land for use for commercial purposes without approval of three-fourths of the members of the Legislature in a joint session.

Furthermore, the bill states, DPL “shall not transfer an interest in less than five hectares of public land for use for commercial purposes to a holder of an interest in contiguous or adjoining public land and if the combination of the interests in public land is more than one hectare, without recommendation and approval of the Legislature in a joint session.”

Apatang’s letter was addressed to Senate Vice President Arnold I Palacios, chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Resources, Economic Development and Programs which is now reviewing the bill.

He said if DPL, “behaved like a rogue in the management and disposition of public lands, then it should not assert itself by delegating such ministerial responsibility to itself. It should rather, as it has the power to do, investigate and hold DPL accountable for its decisions and actions.”

Apatang said the bill will not lead to greater efficiency “for the reason that it adds another layer to an already heavily bureaucratic process of decision-making.”

He said the Legislature should instead release a report on alleged violations, and how the actions or decisions of DPL violated statutes and regulations.

“If the Legislature is capable of proving that DPL committed a substantial number of violations, the bill might have merit and should be passed.”

However, the mayor said, if it’s a case of just one or two occasions on which laws and regulations were not followed then the bill might not be the correct answer.